Ahoghill YFC are set to take on the Belfast City Marathon relay

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

On Sunday 3rd May, Ahoghill YFC will have four relay teams participating in this year's Belfast City’s Marathon.

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year, the club raised over £2,000 so this year the club are aiming for bigger.

This year Ahoghill YFC are raising money for one of the club’s chosen charities, namely Aplastic Anaemia Trust.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This charity is very close to their hearts with a past member relying on their services.

Members of Ahoghill YFC who took part in last year's Belfast City Marathon relay

Therefore, club aren’t just running to raise money for this charity but to also make a very special past member know that all of Ahoghill YFC are supporting her on her special journey.

If you would like to donate and support members on the day, please donate via their JustGiving page on Facebook or give to any of the relay members – thank you so much, the club all appreciate it.

The teams are as follows:

Team 1

Leg 1 - 4 mile Samuel Aitcheson

Leg 2 - 7.5 mile Adam McLean

Leg 3 - 4.2 mile Lydia Gillespie

Leg 4 - 5 mile Andrew Chesney

Leg 5 - 5.5 mile Stephen Speers

Team 2

Leg 1 - 4 mile Neil Mcallister

Leg 2 - 7.5 mile Anna Duffin

Leg 3 - 4.2 mile Jade Millar

Leg 4 - 5 mile Aimee McBurney

Leg 5 - 5.5 mile Ben Millar

Leg 1 - 4 mile Philip Speers

Leg 2 - 7.5 mile Thomas Campbell

Leg 3 - 4.2 mile Catherine Chesney

Leg 4 - 5 mile Judith Gillespie

Leg 5 - 5.5 mile David Murray

Team 4

Leg 1 - 4 mile Laura Stewart

Leg 2 - 7.5 mile Ruth Dick

Leg 3 - 4.2 mile Sophie Smyth

Leg 4 - 5 mile Sarah Chesney

Leg 5 - 5.5 mile Andrew Chesney