Ahoghill YFC are set to take on the Belfast City Marathon relay
Last year, the club raised over £2,000 so this year the club are aiming for bigger.
This year Ahoghill YFC are raising money for one of the club’s chosen charities, namely Aplastic Anaemia Trust.
This charity is very close to their hearts with a past member relying on their services.
Therefore, club aren’t just running to raise money for this charity but to also make a very special past member know that all of Ahoghill YFC are supporting her on her special journey.
If you would like to donate and support members on the day, please donate via their JustGiving page on Facebook or give to any of the relay members – thank you so much, the club all appreciate it.
The teams are as follows:
Team 1
Leg 1 - 4 mile Samuel Aitcheson
Leg 2 - 7.5 mile Adam McLean
Leg 3 - 4.2 mile Lydia Gillespie
Leg 4 - 5 mile Andrew Chesney
Leg 5 - 5.5 mile Stephen Speers
Team 2
Leg 1 - 4 mile Neil Mcallister
Leg 2 - 7.5 mile Anna Duffin
Leg 3 - 4.2 mile Jade Millar
Leg 4 - 5 mile Aimee McBurney
Leg 5 - 5.5 mile Ben Millar
Leg 1 - 4 mile Philip Speers
Leg 2 - 7.5 mile Thomas Campbell
Leg 3 - 4.2 mile Catherine Chesney
Leg 4 - 5 mile Judith Gillespie
Leg 5 - 5.5 mile David Murray
Team 4
Leg 1 - 4 mile Laura Stewart
Leg 2 - 7.5 mile Ruth Dick
Leg 3 - 4.2 mile Sophie Smyth
Leg 4 - 5 mile Sarah Chesney
Leg 5 - 5.5 mile Andrew Chesney
