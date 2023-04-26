Ahoghill YFC to take part in the marathon

This year Ahoghill YFC have entered three teams of members to take part and their chosen charity is the NI Air Ambulance. All 15 of Ahoghill YFC members have started training hard.

So far they have nearly raised £200 which is incredibly motivating to know that there is great support from our family and friends donating to such an important charity especially within the farming community.

To donate you can contact any of the Ahoghill YFC committee members or via their just giving page which is linked on Ahoghill YFC’s Facebook page.

Each year Ahoghill YFC participates in the Belfast city marathon relay to raise money for a special charity

Meanwhile Ahoghill YFC’s annual big morning breakfast is being held on Saturday, May 20th. With Ahoghill YFC’s big breakfast being such a huge success last year they have decided to have another this year and it will be held in the Ahoghill Community Centre. Make sure to tell all your friends and family to come along and let Ahoghill YFC do the cooking for a change.