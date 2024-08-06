Ahoghill Young Farmers’ Club Christmas craft fair, cake sale and raffle

Save the date: Saturday 7th December 2024 is Ahoghill YFC’s annual Christmas craft fair which is back bigger than ever in Ahoghill Community Centre from 10am to 4pm.

It’s never too early to talk about Christmas… make sure and pencil the date in your diary because it’s a morning not to be missed. All proceeds on the day are in aid of one of the club’s chosen charities this year; Tiny Life. This cause is one very close to the club’s hearts and we hope to help raise some funds to make a difference to lots more tiny lives.