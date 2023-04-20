AHV appoints new Regional Sales Manager for Northern Ireland

The Co Down man brings many years of experience working within Northern Ireland’s agri-business sector to the company.

He will be working closely with the AHV team of consultants, who are already bringing a strong, AHV-focused message to milk producers province-wide.

Ashley commented: “AHV has a tremendous track record in developing cutting-edge products and services that act to maximise animal health.”

AHV managing director Adam Robinson (left) welcomes Ashley Fleming to the company.

He added: “This approach is at the very heart of what constitutes sustainable dairy farming.

“I am delighted to be working with AHV and am looking forward to the opportunity of further developing the company’s footprint right across Northern Ireland.”

AHV managing director Adam Robinson added: “We are delighted to have Ashley on board.

“He will be key in driving the business to the next level in Northern Ireland.

“Ashley is very customer focused and, being a dairy farmer himself, he understands the business very well.

“Ashley will ensure our customers get the service and support they require from the wider AHV team.

“Our sole aim is to improve the longevity of the dairy cow, and the best way to achieve this is to have healthy cows.

“A healthy cow means a profitable cow, which reduces stress and workload on the farm.

“To find out how we achieve this, speak to your local sales consultants.”

With AHV’s Health Vision Platform, they help farmers worldwide understand their herd health management, enabling them to proactively optimise animal health and performance.

For further information, contact AHV (UK & Ireland) on Tel. 028 8554 9600 or Ashley on Mob. 07940 027985.