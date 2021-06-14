AHV continues to enjoy exponential growth

AHV managing director Adam Robinson (centre) with territory mangers Paul Marrs (left) and George Sherlock (right)

“We have a total of 13 vacancies at the present time,” confirmed company managing director Adam Robinson.

“When these positions are filled, which will include the appointment of a practising veterinary surgeon, employment numbers within the business will total 50 people.”

These are staggering growth figures, given that Adam started AHV as a one-man operation three short years ago.

He continued:“The development of the business has been achieved on the back of a commitment to provide farmer-customers with a personalised advice service.”

AHV’s launch has coincided with a growing recognition at farm level that the need to reduce the level of antimicrobial usage within the livestock sectors is a priority. But Adam takes issue with the claim that these developments have been the sole driver for the success of AHV.

He explained:“The real driving force has been the growing recognition amongst farmers that they must strive to improve the general health standards of their herds and flocks, across the board.

“And if they manage to achieve this then the need to use antimicrobials will fall accordingly.”

Adam went on to make the point that information is king, in this regard, adding: “Take dairy as a case in point. Milk recording is crucially important in delivering critically important information on each individual, where cell count is concerned. Farmers with milking robots can access this information on a real time basis. But even on those farms with a traditional milking system, the monthly milk recording reports can be used as a powerful management tool.

“Information is one thing: using it effectively to make meaningful management decisions is the next step in the process.

“And this is where AHV is playing such a key role on farms the length and breadth of the country.”

Adam went on to confirm that proven science is the driving force behind the AHV operation.

He explained:“Quorum sensing acts to break the communication between disease causing pathogens while also boost animal’s own immune system. The end result is an animal health solution that is centred on the animal’s own, inherent ability to fight disease and boost its general immune status.

“Significantly, large numbers of farmers are now moving beyond the principle of using AHV as a fire fighting mechanism to deal with specific, health related problems.

“Rather they are applying the AHV ethos to develop health care treatment plans that can be applied on a proactive basis to coincide with predicted periods of genuine stress within a cow’s lactation cycle. These include calving, the first few weeks of the new lactation and at drying-off.”

George Sherlock is AHV territory manager for the Republic of Ireland.

He commented:“Our primary role is that of educating farmers. To make this approach work requires a continuing and active input involving staff and customers at farm level.

“Our products work. Explaining how they will continue work over a period of time and how these animals can best be managed is the critical link in the chain.

“The starting point to all of this is putting everything in a proper context. We are not in the business of providing miracle cures.

“Take the issue of cows with chronic cell count problems. Members of the so called Millionaires’ Club populate every dairy herd in Ireland. The reality is that it may not be possible to address this issue successfully, where older cows are concerned.

“However, younger cows have the potential to kick start their own immune systems in ways that will allow this problem to be successfully resolved. And AHV’s product range act to generate this response.

“The same principle holds when it comes to addressing health challenges in calves.”

Paul Marrs is AHV’s territory manger in Northern Ireland

He explained:“It takes farmers a short period of time to understand the full impact of Quorum Sensing and the benefits that this new technology can deliver.

“But once this has been achieved, the full management benefits of this approach are quickly recognised.

“For example, farmers like the idea of putting a single tablet into the cow’s rumen rather than having to single her out to deliver multiple injections over number of days.

“Additional stress simply hinders the ability of the animal’s immune system to perform. The absolute lack of a withdrawal period is another benefit that is immediately picked up on, when it comes to the use of the AHV product range.

Paul added:“However, the biggest advantage now recognised by farmers when it comes to the implementation of AHV protocols is our absolute focus on reducing pain relief.

“This is achieved courtesy of our ASPI drench. It is a proven anti-inflammatory, which delivers immediate relief to the animal.”

According to Adam Robinson, the recent launch of the AHV swine division will provide a further boost to the business.

“Trial work already carried out in the Netherlands and Germany proves that quorum sensing is as effective within pigs as it is in ruminant livestock.

“This trial work is currently being replicated in Ireland.”

Adam concluded:“We are a data driven rather than a date driven business. However, fundamental restrictions will kick-in across the ruminant and monogastric sectors from the beginning of next year in terms of how antimicrobials can be used within both industries.