Ai Services congratulates Ulster Grassland Society competition winner

Gordon Mitchell farms with his wife Lynda and other family members. They milk 80 autumn calving cows, currently averaging 8,200L. Milk from forage levels are also impressive; the figure is currently averaging 3,400L/cow.

Recent years have been marked by a significant improvement in performance across the herd. This is a direct result of the enhanced attention to detail brought to bear by the Mitchell family in developing their business.

They have focussed on the improvement of soil health, nutrient balance and improved sward nutrient health. As a result, the Mitchell grazing platform is now producing 13.7t of grass dry matter per year.

Ai Services' James Compston (left) congratulates Gordon Mitchell, from Banbridge, Co Down, on winning the Ulster Grassland Society's Grassland Farmer of the Year award for 2023.

Silage quality is also a key driver of the business with metabolisable energy (ME) values of 11+ regularly obtained.

Gordon commented: “Focussing on the right areas has increased herd performance with cows now achieving 8,200L at 4.30% butterfat and 3.32% protein.

“The rolling somatic cell count for the herd is 58 and bactocount is 13. These two figures alone reflect on our overall commitment to herd management.”

He continued: “I try to breed an animal which will last but that will also be able to utilise large quantities of grazed grass and silage. Cows must also be able to produce good volumes of high quality milk.”

Artificial insemination (AI) is used on the Mitchell farm to maximise genetic gains within the herd. Bulls are secured on the basis of their profitable lifetime index (PLI) values.

“I put great emphasis on butterfat and protein percentages plus somatic cell count and longevity,” Gordon added.

Sexed semen has also been used to optimise the production of replacement heifers. The use of Ai Services’ sires has been a feature of the breeding programmes.

Bulls used during the current breeding season include: Azura, Regulus and Slovly-P. All three sires are featured in the Holstein Update for Spring 2023, recently published by Ai Services.

Azura has a current PLI value of £832. He produces daughters with excellent udders, improved components and excellent suitability for robotic milking systems.

Regulus has a current PLI value of £795. The bull will deliver exceptional milk components and has excellent daughter fertility.

Slovly P has a current PLI value of £790. He has an outcross pedigree nd will produce daughters with improved components, health and fertility.