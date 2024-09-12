Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd launches its 2024/25 dairy sire catalogue

Driving components is a key theme within Ai Services’ 2024/25 dairy sire catalogue.

“We were the first cattle breeding company in Northern Ireland to identify the benefits of boosting milk components for all dairy farming business,” confirmed Ai Services’ Ivan Minford.

“In fact, it was one of key features of the establishment of the company in 1988.”

“Farm gate pricing systems continue to reflect the high value of butterfat and protein.

A Wheelhouse daughter. (Pic: Freelance)

“However milk output is also important. The total amount of solids produced by cows during their lactation is closely associated with the volumes of milk destined for the bulk tank.”

He continued: “The good news is that it is possible to select breeding sires that are positive for both milk output and improved components.

“Pushing for increased milk output is now a priority on many dairy farms.

“In many cases this is linked to poor weather conditions or the lack of sufficient ground does not allow cows out day and night during the grazing season.

A Maz Red daughter. (Pic: Freelance)

“Longer confinement periods bring with them the challenge of additional input costs and the need to produce more milk.

Ai Services is confirming the continuing demand for sexed dairy sires.

Ivan Minford again: “Approximately 90% of the dairy straws that we sell are now sexed. And there is no prospect of this figure dropping.

“There continues to be a strong demand for replacement dairy heifers here in Northern Ireland.

Peak Ruw Madtime. (Pic: Freelance)

“And this is unlikely to change on the near future. This fact alone will continue to drive demand for sexed semen. The technology is now thoroughly proven for use on breeding females of all ages.”

All the bulls featured in the new Ai Services’ dairy sire catalogue are available sexed. However, a few can also be sourced in conventional straws.

The last 10 years have seen major improvements secured across every aspect of milking performance on local dairy farms. This has been achieved on the back of a commitment to use high quality sires on a consistent basis.

“Traits such as increased milk production are extremely heritable,” the Ai Services’ representative further explained.

An Heroic daughter. (Pic: Freelance)

“Significant improvements in performance can be achieved within a relatively small number of generations.

“But other aspects of cow performance require a longer term approach. Improving fertility is a case in point.

“However, the impact of specific herd breeding decisions taken by farmers is cumulative in nature.

“And this is why we are seeing significant improvements in cow fertility within those dairy farming businesses committing to a medium to long term breeding policy, where this specific performance-related trait is concerned.”

Ivan added: “The members of the Ai Services’ sales and insemination teams are available to discuss the best breed plan options for customers, reflecting the current status of specific herds and the setting of relevant goals for the future.”

The new dairy sires’ catalogue from Ai Services features a range of daughter-proven and genomically assessed sires: all with the ability to deliver significant improvements in performance on dairy farms across Northern Ireland.

Wheelhouse has been in very strong demand for the past 12 months.

“And with a new breeding season about to get underway, this trend shows no sign of weakening,” Ivan confirmed.

“He is a high production bull with the added ability of delivering excellent components. Wheelhouse is a tremendous, all-round sire with very good type traits.

“His first daughters have calved down in this part of the world with the result that a UK production proof is now available for this much in-demand Holstein sire.”

Garido is another Holstein sire that has been much in demand over the past 12 months. He now has 4,000 daughters milking in Germany. The bull is classified at +800kg for milk with excellent butterfat and protein.

“Demand for Garido is already strong,” Ivan commented.

“And, again, this trend is almost certain to be maintained over the coming months.”

This will be Pellegrino’s third year to feature on Ai Services’ listing of Holstein sires. He is the number six ranked type bull in the current UK lists, at +2.79 Type Merit and +3.09 Udders. Pellegrino is also a high production sire at +963 kg of with daughters now milking in France and the UK.

Now included in the Genomic lineup, Bullpocalypse features in the Ai Services’ Holstein listing for the first time. He is a very balanced sire, classified at +700kg of milk and +70kgs of combined fat and protein.

Daughter fertility is excellent at +10.2. He also ranks extremely highly on Healthy Cow Index, with increased Longevity in his progeny. Bullpocalypse is expected to be in strong demand over the coming months.

There are many newly released sires in the catalogue.

Peak Alta Thunderbird is one of the latest introductions to AI Services’ lineup. Thunderbird is one of the best balanced Holstein sires available. Farmers can expect strong robust cows with production to match. Thunderbird is also positive in all management traits with excellent Locomotion.

Peak Alta Pizzazz is another new sire who has a strong PLI of £800 with +70 kgs of combined Fat and Protein. He also scores high on Feed Advantage and Healthy Cow index.

Meanwhile, Madtime and Heroic are two elite production bulls now featuring in the Ai Services dairy sire catalogue for the first time.

Madtime delivers over +1000 Kgs Milk and +70 Kgs combined Fat and Protein. He is recommended to reduce stature and boost daughter fertility.

Heroic is a massive production sire with over +1100 kgs Milk. He comes from 9 generations of VG/EX dams.

Red and white Holstein sires also feature prominently in new Ai Services’ bull listing. A case in point is Maz Red PP. This French sire is also polled.

Ivan Minford commented: “Maz Red is an impressive production bull, breeding daughters with very good type,”

He concluded: “The 2024/25 dairy sire catalogue features a range of bulls, specifically selected to meet the breeding needs of dairy farmers in Northern Ireland.

“It will be distributed to milk producers over the coming weeks, and it can also be viewed or downloaded from the website: www.ai-services.co.uk”

For further information, contact Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd on 028 90833123 or visit the website: www.ai-services.co.uk