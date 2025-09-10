Aileen Sheehan becomes first woman to win FBD Young Farmer of the Year

Cork’s Aileen Sheehan has been named 2025 FBD Young Farmer of the Year, the first female winner in the competition’s history.

Aileen milks 140 dairy cows on a 100% leased farm, managing 28 in-calf heifers and 24 calves as replacements.

She began farming in December 2021 after leasing a dairy unit in Whitechurch, purchasing a herd, and starting milk supply. In 2023 she introduced her own heifers, and now runs the enterprise with her husband while raising their six-month-old baby.

The farm is supported by three part-time staff – Sarah, Aoife, and Tadgh – and has a strong focus on sustainability.

Alongside farming, Aileen teaches PE and Maths, while her husband serves in the Army. They won the Dairygold Milk Quality and Sustainability Award in 2024.

This year marks the 27th anniversary of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards, which were held at the Killashee Hotel in Naas, Co Kildare. Aileen Sheehan, the 2025 winner of the award was present at the awards ceremony and addressed the crowd.

She spoke of the importance of women being visible in the agriculture sector, she said: “Behind every good man is a great woman, and that’s true, but we shouldn’t be behind. It’s time for women in the agriculture sector to step forward.”

The aim of the competition is to recognise and reward the top young farmers in the country.

Winner of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2025 - Aileen Sheehan, a dairy farmer from Blarney in Co Cork. Also pictured are Macra president Josephine O’Neill, FBD chairman Jim Bergin and FBD Trust chairman Michael Berkery

Entrants are judged according to a number of criteria, including farm business initiative and innovation, levels of farm efficiency and enterprise quality, farm safety and environmental protection awareness, and agricultural knowledge. The judges commended the high calibre of contestants this year, and congratulated all who participated at every level of the competition.

The evening also saw a number of additional category winners:

Sarah Kelly, from Sligo, was awarded Best Young Entrant

The Skillnet Biodiversity Award went to our eventual winner Aileen Sheehan

Aileen Sheehan also won the dairy category

Tipperary's Amie Coonan won the drystock category

The land mobility award went to David Heraty of Mayo

Carlow man Brian Fitzpatrick took home the prize for Career Farm Management

Isaac Wheelock, from Wexford, was the winner in the other enterprises category

Isaac Wheelock was also the runner up in the competition

Josephine O’Neill, Macra national president, said: “History is made as we announce the first female winner of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year awards.

Winner of the FBD Young Farmer of the Year 2025 - Aileen Sheehan, a dairy farmer from Blarney in Co Cork

“On behalf of Macra, I’d like to congratulate Aileen Sheehan on her outstanding achievement.

“Throughout the competition, she has demonstrated her passion for and dedication to agriculture, the environment and her local community.

“Aileen is following in the footsteps of many trailblazers in agriculture and will no doubt represent with the title with pride and integrity.

“Congratulations also to all finalists on representing themselves so well.”

Meanwhile, Michael Berkery, chairman of the FBD Trust, said: “On behalf of the entire FBD team, I extend our congratulations to Aileen Sheehan on this well-deserved award.

“The FBD Young Farmer of the Year award is a reflection of Aileen’s unwavering dedication, passion, and hard work.

“FBD Insurance is proud to continue our long-standing partnership with Macra and the FBD Young Farmer of the Year Awards.

“We take great pride in supporting initiatives that celebrate the remarkable achievements of young farmers and their vital contributions to the farming community.

“We hope these awards will continue to inspire the next generation to build strong, sustainable farm businesses for the future.”

Francie Gorman, also congratulated all participants, saying: “My hope is that the experience has been positive for you. Having dipped their toe in the water, I would ask this year’s entrants to consider extending their involvement in representing farmers.

“Congratulations to all our participants, category winners, and our 2025 FBD Young Farmer of the Year, Aileen Sheehan.”