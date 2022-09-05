Air Ambulance NI celebrates Air Ambulance Week

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year, the charity is highlighting what a typical week looks like for the Helicopter Emergency Medical Service (HEMS), which is provided in full partnership with the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service.

The last thing anyone expects their week to entail is a visit from the air ambulance team but, sadly, they make on average 14 missions each week to critically ill or injured patients.

In that moment when the worst happens, it is reassuring that the air ambulance team is there, with a consultant doctor and an experienced paramedic, ready to respond.

Air Ambulance Northern Ireland

Operational Lead for the HEMS, Glenn O’Rorke, explained: “We make around 14 missions a week, forming an important part of the emergency services right across NI.

“Each patient and situation we go to is unique and the patients we care for are at the centre of everything we do. An average week would include at least three serious road traffic collisions, three medical emergencies, three falls, one farm accident, one industrial accident, one serious sport related accident, one assault and one other accident, which could be deliberate self-harm, serious burns or drowning, to name a few.

“We feel privileged to help at the scene of an incident, giving patients critical care, that may make a lifesaving difference.”

Air ambulance crews bring the skills and expertise of a hospital to the scene of an emergency, performing complex procedures using advanced equipment and drugs that improve survival rates. The HEMS has been needed on 414 occasions this year alone (to end July).

Here in Northern Ireland, the medical team is provided by the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service, with the charity funding the helicopter, fuel and airbase. Each mission requires fundraising of around £2,750 so, with 14 call outs per week, public support is crucial.

Air Ambulance NI is calling on people all over NI to play their part by becoming a member this September of the charity’s membership club, ‘Club AANI’.

Kerry Anderson from the charity said: “By becoming a member this September you will join a club of almost 1,500 members, all from various walks of life and backgrounds but all of whom are passionate about sustaining air ambulance.

“Most members establish a monthly direct debit starting at just £8, not a lot of money but crucial to saving lives.

“Already, our members fund over two days of missions each month, which is wonderful. We try our best to look after our members by inviting everyone to an annual BBQ to see the helicopter and share updates through a monthly e-zine.