Alastair is living in the dream in Tempo

Alistair Armstrong

Alastair farms on the family farm in Tempo, County Fermanagh, under the Leam Livestock banner.

Before coming home to the farm in 2010, he worked as an electrician for five years. He then studied at CAFRE in Enniskillen and completed level four and level three diplomas in agriculture, having previously done the level two course on a part-time basis.

The farm at Leam currently consists of approximately 160 acres running 250 North Country Cheviot Ewes and a few Charolais and Limousin cattle. Alastair also shepherds for Aughentaine Estate near Fivemiletown which runs 100 Cheviot ewes on the 1200 acre estate.

Alastair was first introduced to the Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) in 2016 and was brought along to the president’s roadshow. There he got a flavour for the workings of the UFU He says it is extremely useful to be a member and see the lobbying that goes on, on behalf of farmers at the highest level - both at home and Westminster, as well as the strong links that the UFU have with the British Agriculture Bureau in Brussels.

In 2017, Alastair was successful in gaining a place on the inaugural UFU Next Generation Forum which has been a huge benefit to him as he was able to share and have conversations with likeminded young people. As well as this, he is currently the vice-chairman of the hill farming committee, sits on the animal health and welfare committee and the UFU executive committee. Outside of the UFU, he is also the vice-chairman of the National Sheep Association.