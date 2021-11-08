All change in East-Tyrone UFU group

Pamela Cousins presenting Judith Hamilton with a leaving gift.

Judith joined the NFU Mutual/ Ulster Farmers’ Union (UFU) East Tyrone in 2009 with a strong background in agriculture.

She initially graduated with a BSc Hons in agriculture with animal science from Harper Adams University College and a MSc in communication from Queens University Belfast. Before employment with NFU Mutual/UFU Judith was assistant hatchery manager with Moypark, giving up this role after the birth of her first child. Judith enjoyed her time with the group and has many happy memories of group meetings and indeed trips. Judith ceased her employment to go home and work in the family machinery business.

On 20 October 2021, senior group manager, Chris Stockdale retired from the group. Initially qualifying with a BSc (Hons) degree in agriculture from University College of North Wales, Chris completed a Postgraduate Diploma in agricultural communications at Loughry College. Before taking up the role of senior agent in the group in 1997, Chris previously worked as a feed sales rep in the area. For the last 24 years Chris worked for the NFU Mutual/UFU and greatly enjoyed his time. The biggest issue in agriculture faced during his time was the foot and mouth crisis but he also recalls some happy memories such as trips to farms in England and a wide range of winter programmes with industry speakers. The recruitment process for Chris’ replacement has begun and the group look forward to welcoming a new group manager early next year.

Chris Stockdale welcoming Stacey Cherry.

In happier news, Stacey Cherry joined the group at the beginning of October. Stacey brings with her a wealth of knowledge having joined NFU Mutual/UFU in 2007. She started out in the South Tyrone agency on a placement year before moving to East Tyrone and then to the North-West Derry group as an agent and group manager in 2010. Latterly she has been the senior agent in the South Londonderry group since 2017. Stacey is looking forward to getting to know all the group members and building the group along with group manager Pamela Cousins.