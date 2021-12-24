All Creatures Great and Small Christmas special: Official trailer, air time and what to expect

And, as the trailer reveals, there is some confusion around where the festivities will be celebrated for vet James Herriot and his new fiancee Helen Alderson.

Mrs Hall is planning on having them both at Skeldale, while Helen’s little sister, Jenny, assumes the pair will be joining in the celebrations at Heston Grange!

Meanwhile, four-legged favourite, Tricki Woo, looks to be in need of ‘Uncle Herriot’s’ expertise after falling ill on Christmas Eve. Can James, Siegfried and Tristan nurse him back to health in time for Christmas?

James and Helen. Image: Channel 5

The popular series is a new adaptation of the books by British veterinary surgeon and author Alfred Wight (written under the pen name, James Herriot).

Set in the Yorkshire Dales in the 1930s, it chronicles the numerous adventures of three veterinarians at a country practice, as well as their much-loved housekeeper, Mrs Hall.

Darrowby will be awash with festive cheer (and plenty of drama) in tonight’s (Christmas Eve) special, which will air on Channel 5 at 9pm.