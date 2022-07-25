All eyes on Trueman and Lynderg herds’ special anniversary sale

The Lynderg herd of Jim Quail has been a household name right across the UK and Ireland for 45 years, which is quite the achievement.

Toasting 25 years since their Trueman prefix was first established, Henry Savage and sons have enjoyed incredible accolades along the way.

Both the Trueman and Lynderg herds felt they would like to recognise their notable anniversaries by hosting an online sale taking place between 4-6 August, which will include females that would not normally be offered for sale.

Trueman Noreen was Interbreed Champion at Balmoral Show in 2018, and has grown on to be a firm favourite within the herd. The Savage family are offering a daughter Trueman Shania to mark 25 years of Limousin breeding in their forthcoming sale held with the Lynderg herd.

This auction will be held solely online via elite.pedigreesales.com, with Saturday 6 August being the key day as the bidding concludes on a timed basis from 8pm onwards.

Set to go under the hammer are 20 outstanding pedigree registered Limousin females with both maidens and in-calf heifers catalogued. There will also be five lots of embryos.

The Trueman herd of Henry Savage and family needs little introduction as it has excelled since its formation in 1997, notching up an array of show and sale successes including securing 140,000 guineas for Trueman Jagger at Carlisle.

Most of the herd is built around the 40th Anniversary National Champion, Trueman Euphonium, and this sale includes many lots that trace back to this matriarch.

Lot 2 - Lynderg Rosanne is out of a superb daughter of Ocean, and sells in calf to the highly regarded Telfers Munster.

The Savage family had planned to offer a small number of females in the 50th Anniversary Show but, as this had to be cancelled, all these lots now form part of the Trueman and Lynderg Sale.

Once again, this year progeny from Telfers Munster will feature in the Trueman offering, with the Savage family considering the stock on offer to be quite possibly the best they have ever presented for sale.

Their entry includes Trueman Shania (lot 6) a granddaughter of Trueman Euphonium out of the highly regarded Noreen and sired by Telfers Munster. In addition to the top-drawer pedigree wrapped around this lot, Shania is an outstanding young heifer with the potential to excel as a stock cow.

The Lynderg prefix of Jim and Joseph Quail was created in 1977 and has proved to be a driving force within the success story of the Limousin breed ever since.

Lot 11 - Lynderg Samantha is a daughter of the tremendous Lynderg Hero daughter, Lynderg Minelli. She is sired by the top performing Telfers Munster, and is a real prospect for new and established herds alike.

With over 120 years excelling as butchers, the Quails remained focused on breeding the type of Limousin cattle that the market demands and have enjoyed considerable success at shows and sales throughout Ireland and the UK. The Quails invested in top genetics from France over the years, and had a number of hugely influential stock bulls including Ocean, Napoleon, Dimitri and Lorenzo. Careful consideration was always given to female lines within the herd, and 2003 saw an importation of six top females to further consolidate the Lynderg herd.

One of the most recent highlights has been the homebred Lynderg Hero, who has an impressive track record in the show ring securing championships and reserves at Balmoral and Highland Shows respectively. His greatest success has been his progeny, which are exceptional. He has had sons sell to 20,000, 14,500 and 14,000 guineas.

The Lynderg offering includes several tremendous heifers from the heart of the herd. These include Lynderg Samantha (Lot 11) who is a daughter of the tremendous Lynderg Hero daughter, Lynderg Minelli.

She is sired by the top performing Telfers Munster, and is a real prospect for new and established herds alike. In terms of quality and breeding, Jim firmly believes these are top drawer and will be excellent females for established and new breeders.

Lot 7 - Trueman Sylvia represents a unique opportunity to acquire one of the picks from the herd. She is out of Trueman Marley, who was a favourite of many when she was shown at Balmoral as a yearling.

The sale will take place using the online platform Pedigree Sales http://elite.pedigreesales.com which is now live and carries all of the pedigree information for each lot. It is fully illustrated with a selection of photos and videos.

All potential buyers must register in advance of the sale. Bidding opens on Thursday 4 August with the first lot closing on Saturday 6 August at 8pm. All lots will be on a countdown timer following the conclusion of Lot 1.

Open viewings will be held on farm at both of the herds as follows: Friday 5 August 12noon-8pm and Saturday 6 August 11am-6pm.

The herdowners extend a warm welcome to everyone who would like to attend.

All cattle are eligible for immediate export, and delivery to a central point in UK and Southern Ireland can be arranged. For pre-sale enquiries contact the herd owners Henry Savage 075216 70141/ 079284 98710 and Jim Quail 078702 15761

The sale is being staged online by http://elite.pedigreesales.com in conjunction with Harrison & Hetherington.

Lot 6 - Trueman Shania is a very special heifer with an exciting future ahead of her. She is the first daughter to be sold out of Trueman Noreen who was Interbreed Champion at Balmoral in 2018.