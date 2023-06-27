Good quality middleweight lambs sold steadily from 566p to 603p per kg for 20k at £120.50 from a Portadown producer followed by 602p for 21k at £126 from an Armagh farmer.

Heavy lambs sold to £138 each.

All good quality heavy lambs from £130 to £137.

The sale average £134.20.

Top grade for heavies 563p for 24k £135 from a Benburb farmer followed by 554p for 24.2k at £134 from an Armagh farmer.

Main demand from 530p to 555p.

The 360 cull ewes eased in price.

First quality ewes from £100 to £157.

Plainer quality from £60 to £90 each.

A special entry of breeding hoggets sold to a top of £225 from others at £200 and £180 each.

Breeding hoggets sale resumes on the last Monday July.

Stores lambs

Hamiltonsbawn farmer 19.5k £110 564p; Armagh farmer 19.5k £109 559p; Benburb farmer 17k £95 559p; Benburb farmer 17.4k £96 552p; Portadown farmer 19.7k £108.50 551p; Belleeks farmer 19.7k £108 548p; Armagh farmer 19.7k £108 548p and Keady farmer 18.4k £98 £533p.

Middleweight lambs

Craigavon farmer 20k £120.50 603p; Armagh farmer 21k £126.50 602p; Ballynahinch farmer 21.7k £129.50 597p; Ballynahinch farmer 22.3k £132.50 594p; Moy farmer 21.8k £129.50 594p; Ballynahinch farmer 21.8k £129.50 594p; Dungannon farmer 22k £130 591p; Dromore farmer 21.8k £128 587p and Belleeks farmer 22.5k £132 587p.

Heavy lambs