‘All Guard Ewe is the only pretupping bolus that we will be stocking this year’

Martin Speer, Killen Post Office, Killen, Castlederg

This will be my third year of using the bolus on my own farm. What has really hit home during the four years of using the bolus was that my lambing percentage was up 0.3 lambs/ewe and I had a shorter tighter lambing period.

I used the “5in1” which has copper. It was the only ewe bolus available that had Zinc, it had double the cobalt of any other bolus, and very high levels of Iodine and Selenium. It is the highest spec ewe bolus I could source on the market.

Both my customers and myself have had similar results:

r Really easy to administer

r Increased lambing percentages

r Reduced barren rate

r Great bloom in the ewes

r Great lamb vigour

r Shorter lambing period

Joanne Woods, from Co Fermanagh, was one of the many customers we got to change over to the Mayo HealthCare range from 2017.

Joanne got her agricultural degree from Queen’s.

She now works in the agricultural industry, and also has a suckler and sheep farm.

Joanne said: “Martin got me to trial out the All Guard Ewe in 2017. Before 2017 I used to use another bolus. From the past four years, my experience of using the bolus:

My lambing percentage has shot up from 1.7 to on average 1.9 per ewe.

The ewes held their flesh a lot better

The lamb vitality was great, and they were straight up and sucking

The bolus was a lot more dense/heavy and small in size, so was easy to give to the ewes. I never saw a ewe regurgitate the bolus.

I had a lot shorter lambing period.

“2019 was the first year I used Tupmaster. I used the Tumpaster in conjunction with the bolus three weeks pre-tupping and three weeks before lambing.

“I was really impressed with how quick the lambs were up to suck, and the quality of the colostrum.

“I could see through the quick bloom the Tupmaster had an immediate effect on the ewes.

“I have got excellent results with the lambs too.

“Last year, at the end of October, my 40 ewe lambs all got the 4in1 bolus and Tupmaster, with every single one holding on first cycle, and all lambed within a three week period.”