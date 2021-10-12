All records broken at Markethill Limousin Club sale
The annual show and sale of 400 Limousin cross single suckled calves on behalf of the N.I. Limousin Club at Markethill on Thursday 7th October at Markethill was, by far, the most successful event in many years with all records being broken.
The judge for the show was Mr Dessie O’Hanlon. The sale was sponsored by the N.I. Limousin Club and Fane Valley Stores.
The show champion, a heifer from Mr John McSorley of Omagh, was sold at a record breaking price of £4,700. The animal weighed 422k, £1114 per 100k and the buyer was Mr Dessie O’Hanlon.
The reserve champion, also a heifer from Mr John McSorley, weighed 378k and was sold at £3,100, £820 per 100k, to Mr Kevin McVeigh of Keady.
The 3rd placed heifer was also owned by Mr McSorley, weighed 384k and sold at £2,280, £594 per 100k, to Mr McVeigh of Keady.
A 1st placed male weanling, also owned by Mr John McSorley of Omagh, weighed 366k and sold at £1,200, £328 per 100k, and was purchased by Mr Eugene McEntee, Crossmaglen.
Second placed male calf was sold by Mr Terence Rooney of Mayobridge weighed 382k and sold for £1,150, £301 per 100k, and was bought by Mr Wesley Hanna from Dromore.
All top quality light heifers sold steadily from £260 to £318 per 100k for a 318k LImousin at £1010 from a Portadown farmer, followed by £315 per 100k for 384k at £1210 from a Dungannon producer. A Ballynahinch producer received £860 for 246k, £350 per 100k.
Stronger heifers sold from £240 to £305 per 100k, for 476k at £1450 from a Newtownhamilton farmer followed by £302 per 100k for 410k at £1240 for a Portadown producer. A Dungannon producer received £1150 for 404k, £285 per 100k.
Good quality light male weanlings sold from £270 to £360 per 100k for 214k at £770 from a Tassagh farmer followed by £355 per 100k for 234k at £830 from an Armagh producer. A Newtownhamilton farmer received £1070 for 322k, £332 per 100k.
Stronger male weanlings sold from £220 to £278 per 100k for 414k at £1150 from a Sixmilecross farmer, followed by £273 per 100k for 436k at £1190 from a Dungannon producer.