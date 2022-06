All records smashed at Clogher cattle sale

In the Fatstock Ring Beef Bred Cows smashed all records with a 1050kg B/Blue Cow selling to £3024 at £288 per 100kg this was followed by a 960kg Lim. to £2380-80 at £248 per 100kg Cow Heifers sold to £2027-60 for a 740kg B/B. to £274 per 100kg followed by a 670kg Lim. to £1695-10 at £253 per 100kg.

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £1439-90 for a 770kg to £187. Fat Bulls sold to £2246-40 for a 1170kg Her. to £192 and selling to a top of £223 per 100kg for an 840kg Lim to £1873-20.

Fat Steers sold to £244 per 100kg. Fat Heifers sold to £281 per 100kg.

In the Store Rings Heavy Steers sold to £1930 for a 750kg AA. (£257) and selling to £290 per 100kg for a 630kg Ch. to £1830. Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 595kg Ch. (£285 ) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 585kg Ch. to £1690. Med Weights sold to £1330 for a 490kg Ch. (£271) and selling to £307 per 100kg for a 430kg Lim. to £1320. Smaller Sorts sold to £960 for a 330kg Ch. Heavy Heifers sold to £1880 for a 695kg Lim. (£270) and selling to £283 per 100kg for a 600kg Ch. to £1700.

Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 545kg Ch. (£273). Med Weights sold to £1290 for a 475kg Lim. (£271) and selling to £284 per 100kg for a 450kg Lim. to £1280.

Smaller Sorts sold to £900 for a 355kg S/H. Weanling Males sold to £1510 for a 540kg Ch. (£279) and selling to £311 per 100kg for a 340kg Ch. to £1060. Weanling Heifers sold to £1290 for a 460kg Ch. (£280) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 325kg Ch. to £940. Dairy Cows sold to £1500 Back Springers with no G.Tee. sold to £1180 Maiden Heifers sold to £950. Breeding Bulls sold to £1900 for Lim. and £1500 for Lim. Suckler outfits sold to £1770 and Incalf Heifers sold to £1810. Young Bull Calves sold to £455 for Lim. Heifer Calves sold to £450 for St. Reared Male Lumps sold to £900 for Ch. Reared Female Lumps sold to £735 for Ch.

LEADING PRICES IN FATSTOCK RING FOR BEEF BRED COWS & COW HEIFERS AS FOLLOWS;

Fivemiletown Producer 1050kg B/B. to £288 (£3024). Craigavon Producer 740kg B/B. to £274 (£2027-60). Castlederg Producer 570kg B/B. to £254 (£1447-80). Beragh Producer 670kg Lim to £253 (£1695-10). Fivemiletown Producer 960kg Lim. to £248 (£2380-80). Dungannon Producer 660kg Lim. to £243 (£1603-80). Kinawley Producer 610kg Lim. to £242 (£1476-20). Clogher Producer 750kg Lim to £237 (£1777-50). Clogher Producer 670kg Ch. to £233 (£1561-10). Dungannon Producer 740kg Lim. to £233 (£1724-20). Fivemiletown Producer 620kg Lim. to £233 (£1444-60). Fivemiletown Producer 760kg Sim. to £230 (£1748). Galbally Producer 680kg Ch. to £229 (£1564). Lisnaskea Producer 680kg Sal. to £229 (£1557-20). Clogher Producer 610kg Ch. to £229 (£1396-90).

Other quality Beef Bred lots sold from £200 to £227 per 100kg

2nd quality coloured lots sold from £170 to £198 per 100kg

Fleshed Friesian Cows sold to £187 per 110kg to £1439-90 with others selling from £170 per 100kg

Plainer lots sold from £130 to £156 per 100kg

Poorer types selling from £100 to £126 per 100kg

FAT BULLS

Co Antrim Producer 840kg Lim. to £223 (£1873-20). Fermanagh Producer 1040kg Ch. to £208 (£2163-20). Newtownhamilton Producer 990kg Ch. to £197 (£1950-30). Omagh Producer 810kg AA. to £194 (£1571-40). Eskra Producer 1170kg Her. to £192 (£1939-20). Dungannon Producer 1010kg Ch. to £192 (£1939-20). Stewartstown Producer 980kg Ch. to £182 (£1783-60). Clogher Producer 630kg Bga. to £182 (£1146-60).

FAT STEERS

Daqs sold to £244 per 100kg Limms sold to £241 per 100kg AAs sold to £238 per 100kg B/Bs. sold to £236. Herefords sold to £232 Chars sold to £228 M/B sold to £218 per 100kg.

FAT HEIFERS

Limms sold to £281 per 100kg Chars sold to £258 per 100kg. Simms sold to £244. AAs. sold to £234. Herefords sold to £226. S/Hs sold to £198. Friesians sold to £196 for 550kg (£1078).

STORE BULLOCKS

A good entry this week again sold to a very firm demand with Heavy Steers selling to £1930 for a 750kg AA. (£257) and selling to a top of £290 per 100kg for a 630kg Ch. to £1830 with most quality lots selling from £252 to £283 per 100kg. Forward lots sold to £1700 for a 595kg Ch. £285 per 100kg with a 585 kg Ch. to £1690 (£289) and selling to a top of £279 per 100kg for a 520kg Ch. to £1450.

SAMPLE PRICES;

Fivemiletown Producer 750kg AA. to £1930 (£257) 780kg Lim. to £1900 (£243) 675kg Lim. to £1800 (£266) and 690kg Ch. to £1740 (£252). S Murray Omagh 720kg Ch. to £1910 (£265). N McNutt Dungannon 700kg Ch. to £1900 (£271) 630kg Ch. to £1830 (£290) 670kg Lim. to £1780 (£265) and 625kg Ch. to £1720 (£275). J Beggs Loughgall 680kg Lim. to £1790 (£263) 675kg Ch. to £1750 (£259) and 645kg Lim. to £1720 (£266). R A Elliott Dungannon 625kg Ch. to £1770 (£283) and 630kg Ch. to £1690 (£268). A McCrory Lisnaskea 680kg Sim. to £1760 (£259). Armagh Producer 760 kg AAs. to £1690 X 2 (£222). Forward lots R A Elliott Dungannon 595kg Ch. to £1700 (£285) and 585kg Ch. to £1690 (£289). D McCall Dungannon 520kg Ch. to £1420 (£279). Pomeroy Producer 560kg S/H. to £1420 (£253). F McStay Lurgan 545kg Ch. to £1420 (£260) 550kg Ch. to £1380 (£251) and 570kg AA. to £1350 (£237). Armagh Producer 520kg Ch. to £1360 (£261). A Hetherington Dungannon 515kg Sim. to £1310 (£254) .

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

D McCall Dungannon 490kg Ch. to £1330 (£271) and 430kg Ch. to £1230 (£286). F McStay Lurgan 470kg Lim. to £1320 (£281) 430kg Lim. to £1320 (£307) 490kg Lim. to £1280 (£261) 445kg Lim. to £1270 (£285) and 455kg Lim. to £1160 (£255). S Swain Dungannon 495kg Her. to £1270 (£261) and 480kg B/B. to £1120 (£233). J McCaffery Derrylin 500kg Lim. to £1270 (£254) 480kg Ch. to £1260 (£262) 445kg Ch. to £1190 (£267) 485kg Ch. to £1190 (£245) and 465kg Lim. to £1150 (£247). A Hetherington Dungannon 460kg Lim. to £1260 (£274) 420kg Lim. to £1220 (£290) and 410kg Lim. to £1150 (£280). R Condell Fivemiletown 440kg Sim. to £1200 (£272) and 400kg Sim. to £1160 (£290). P McCaughey Tempo 445kg Sim. to £1120 (£251).

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Tempo Producer 330kg Ch. to £960. P McCaughey Tempo 330kg Ch. to £890. M Foster Keady 345kg Hol. to £650 and 345kg Fr. to £510.

STORE HEIFERS

A very sharp demand in this section with heavy lots selling to £1880 for a 695kg Lim. £270 and selling to £283 per 100kg for a 600kg Ch. to £1700 with most heavy lots selling from £237 to £276 per 100kg Forward lots sold to £273 per 100kg for a 545kg Ch. to £1490.

SAMPLE PRICES:

G Conway Plumbridge 695kg Lim. to £1880 (£270). J Hackett Eskra 695kg Lim. to £1840 (£264). G McLaughlan Newtownbutler 660kg Sim. to £1750 (£265) 640kg Ch. to £1640 (£256) and 625kg Ch. to £1580 (£253). M Conway Plumbridge 615kg Lim. to £1700 (£276). C Keys Fivemiletown 600kg Ch. to £1700 (£283) 585kg Ch. to £1470 (£251) and 610kg Ch. to £1450 (£237). N McNutt Dungannon 590kg Lim. to £1590 (£269) and 565kg Ch. to £1450 (£256). Wm Smiton Fintona 595kg Ch. to £1590 (£267). A Wilson Newtownstewart 585kg Ch. to £1530 (£261). Forward lots sold to £1490 for a 545kg Ch. (£273) to D Boles Lisbellaw. J Muldoon Aughnacloy 565kg Ch. to £1450 (£256). A Wilson Newtownstewart 550kg Ch. to £1450 (£263). C Keys Fivemiletown 570kg Ch. to £1370 (£240) .R B Woods Tempo 550kg Lim. to £1310 (£238) and 560kg B/B. to £1260 (£225). R Newell Stewartstown 580kg Her. to £1290 (£222).

MED WEIGHTS 410KG TO 500KG

R B Woods Tempo 475kg Lim. to £1290 (£271). S McConnell Clogher 490kg Lim. to £1280 (£261) 445kg Lim. to £1240 (£278) 425kg Lim. to £1160 (£273) and 455kg Lim. to £1120 (£246). N McNutt Dungannon 485kg Daq. to £1280 (£264). A Wilson Newtownstewart 450kg Lim. to £1280 (£284) 420kg Lim. to £1070, and 470kg AA. to £1000. D D & E McElroy Clogher 460kg Lim. to £1150 (£250) 420kg Ch. to £1100 and 410kg Lim. to £1090 (£266). Fermanagh Producer 480kg Ch. to £1150and 430kg Lim. to £1100. Clogher Producer 435kg Lim. to £1080 and 450kg Lim. to £1070. J McCaffery Derrylin 430kg Lim. to £1040. J Milligan Madden 475kg Lim. to £1030. B Clarke Dungannon 405kg Ch. to £1000 and 410kg Ch. to £980.

SMALLER SORTS 400KG & UNDER

Kesh Producer 355kg S/H. to £900 and 370kg Ch. to £870. T Woods Co. Antrim 370kg Limms to £880 X 2 300kg Ch. to £750, 340kg Lim. to £750, 340kg B/Bs. to £750 X 2 380kg Lim. to £730, 365kg B/Bs to £720 X 3, 375kg B/B. to £700 320kg B/Bs to £700 X 4, 330kg B/B. to £700 and 330kg Ch. to £700. Clogher Producer 360kg Ch. to £860.

WEANLINGS

A much larger entry this week sold to a brisk demand with Steers & Bulls selling to £1510 for a 540kg Ch. (£279) and selling to a top of £311 per 100kg for a 340kg Ch. to £1060. Weanling Heifers sold to £1290 for a 460kg Ch. (£280 ) and selling to £289 per 100kg for a 325kg Ch. to £940. SAMPLE PRICES;

STEERS & BULLS

P Hughes Benburb 540kg Ch. to £1510 (£279) 495kg AA. to £1345 (£271) 440kg Ch. to £1260 (£286) 480kg AA. to £1260 (£262) 450kg Ch. to £1240 (£275) 440kg Ch. to £1225 (£278) 440kg AA. to £1170 (£266) 440kg Ch. to £1160 (£263) 420kg Ch. to £1155 (£275) and 450kg AA. to £1140 (£253). S McDonald Carrickmore 515kg Ch. to £1300 (£252) 480kg Ch. to £1240 (£258) 460kg Ch. to £1240 (£269) and 475kg Lim. to £1120 (£236). C Breen Kinawley 380kg Ch. to £1090 (£287). I Anderson Sixmilecross 340kg Ch. to £1060 (£311). K J Clarke Ballygawley 390kg Spk. to £990 (£254). K Carrothers Fivemiletown 380kg Ch. to £980.

WEANLING HEIFERS

P McGovern Fivemiletown 460kg Ch. to £1290 (£280) and 410kg Lim. to £1045 (£255). A F McArdle Middletown 480kg Ch. to £1220 (£254). K McArdle Middletown 435kg Lim. to £1120 (£270) 410kg Lim. to £1110 (£270) 395kg Lim. to £1050 (£266) 395kg Lim. to £1040 (£263) 395kg Lim. to £975 and 375kg Ch. to £905. S Williamson Benburb 410kg Lim. to £1000. W R Nesbitt Armagh 370kg Lim. to £990 (£267). P McConnell Clogher 405kg Ch. to £960, and 325kg Ch. to £940 (£289). R Totten Ballinderry 475kg AA. to £950. I Anderson Sixmilecross 360kg Ch. to £940. K Carrothers Brookeborough 365kg Ch. to £930 and 375kg Ch. to £900. J Nugent Augher 395kg S/H. to £925. A Hetherington Dungannon 385kg Lim. to £910.

SUCKLER COWS & CALVES

A good steady demand with £1810 going to a Carrickmore Producer for an incalf Heifer. A Magheraveely sold a 2018 Cow with a Heifer & Bull Calf at Foot to £1770 and £1510 for a 2012 Cow with Twin Calves. Garvary Producer £1680 for incalf Heifer. Fintona Producer £1550 for Heifer with Heifer Calf and £1540 for Heifer with Bull Calf. Lisbellaw Producer £1510 and £1420 for Incalf Heifers. Pomeroy Producer £1500 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Magheraveely Producer £1490 for incalf Heifer. Kinawley Producer £1460 for Heifer with Heifer Calf. Florencecourt Producer £1460and £1290 for Heifers with Heifer Calves £1360 and £1300 for Heifers with Bull Calves Aughnacloy Producer £1420 for 2010 Cow with Bull Calf. Several others sold from £1000 to £1220.

DROPPED CALVES & REARED LUMPS

A very good entry this week again sold to a very keen demand with young Bull Calves selling to £455 for a Lim. to S Wylie Aughnacloy. Keady Producer £425 for Her. and £390 for Ch. S C Mitchell Eskra £385 for Sim. P Lappin Keady £380 for Ch.

HEIFER CALVES

J Turkington Lurgan £450 for St. M & A Foy Fivemiletown £440 for Ch. Coalisland Producer £410 for Sim. £400 for Lim. and £395 for L;im. B O Keefe Newtownbutler £345 for Lim. M Howe Enniskillen £340 for Her.

REARED MALE LUMPS

N Cosgrove Roslea £900, £880, £880, £870, 860, and £840 for Chars. D Foy Fivemiletown £800 for Ch. Aughnacloy Producer £800 for Ch. £740 for Ch, £730 for Lim, £705 for Lim, £695 for Ch, £685 and £650 for Chars, £670 for AA, and £630 for Lim. J Hughes Stewartstown £700 for Lim. M O Hanlon Clogher £650 for Ch. M Hughes Keady £600 for Lim. M & A Foy Fivemiletown £555 for Lim.

REARED FEMALE LUMPS