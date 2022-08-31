All the fun of the Ould Lammas Fair in 30 pictures

Visitors flocked to the seaside town for four days of exciting events and activities in glorious sunshine.

The Ould Lammas Fair, dating back over 400 years, attracted thousands of revellers eager to sample the unique festival atmosphere the event is renowned for.

Drawing huge crowds to a town celebrated for its local delicacies of dulse and Yellowman, the Ould Lammas Fair kicked off on Saturday with the ever-popular heavy horse show parade and races along Ballycastle beach, while attendees on the Sunday were treated to a stunning firework display and live music.

Traditional market stalls lined the streets of Ballycastle on Monday and Tuesday offering various types of artisan wares, produce and hand-crafted pieces, while the award winning Naturally North Coast and Glens Artisan Market showcased local food, culture, heritage, art and traditions at the town’s seafront.

The seafront also showcased dramatic circus skills and skilled drumming workshops as well as fairground rides, while the historic origins of the event were re-enacted with traditional horse-trading in the Fairhill Street area of the town.

