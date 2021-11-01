All the latest prices from Newtownstewart

Bullock and Bull prices: J ~N Gallagher Newtownstewart 545kgs £1350; R McCrea Ballymagorry 635kgs £1275, 605kgs £1275, 660kgs £1165, 585kgs £1150 and £1095. H A Wilson Ardstraw 485kgs £1155, 475kgs £1030 and £970, 430kgs £970; H Sayers Donemana 535kgs £1155, 490kgs £1050, 485kgs £960; D McCaffrey, Drumquin 500kgs £1090, 475kgs £1080, 460kgs £1060, 485kgs £1030 and £975, 420kgs £1000 and £975, 540kgs £1000; J McConnell, Claudy 585kgs £1095, 545kgs £1060; D Hill, Newtownstewart 535kgs £1080, 450kgs £980; G Thompson, Strabane 550kgs £1070, 465kgs £1060, 455kgs £1050 , £1045 and £990, 520kgs £ 1030, 440kgs £920. A Strabane Farmer 575kgs £1050, 585kgs £1030, 565kgs £1020, 545kgs £1005; A Castlederg farmer 450kgs £985; S Daly, Gortin 320kgs £810, 335kgs £800.

Heifer prices: M Flanagan, New Buildings 570kgs £1370, £1320 and £1130, 545kgs £1165, 535kgs £1150; R McCrea, Ballymagorry 650kgs £1335, 590kgs £1155, 580kgs £1095 and £1080, J ~N Gallagher, Newtownstewart 490kgs £1170, A Wilson, Newtownstewart 590kgs £1070, 565kgs £1020, 555kgs £1010, 450kgs £940, 375kgs £865. B McKay, Sion Mills 505kgs £1015, 450kgs £970 and £940; A Castlederg farmer 480kgs £1000, 375kgs £780; J McConnell, Claudy 490kgs £1000 and £975, 535kgs £970. H A Wilson, Ardstraw 450kgs £970, 535kgs £960; A Strabane farmer 500kgs £960; A Devine, Omagh 505kgs £940, 390kgs £890.

Fat Cows; K Harper, Castlederg 735kgs £160, J J Morris Glenhull 660kgs £150, 525kgs £152, 680kgs £143, 675kgs £125; R Buchanan, Donemana 700kgs £140; H Sayers, Donemana 550kgs £140; R G Sproule, Castlederg 715kgs £133;

Poorer and Fries Cows sold from £74 to £125.

A smaller number of Lambs on offer saw all lambs selling from £101.00 to £118.50 overall ave per head £110.65.

Prices; D Dunbar 27kgs £118.50; Graeme Russell 30kg £118.00; 28.5kgs £116.00; D C Fleming 25kgs £117.00; D McIlwaine 25kgs £116.00; R Scott 24kgs £115.50, W D Millar 24.5kgs £114.50; 26kgs £113.00; Wm Irwin 23.5kgs £112.00; D Lecky 25kgs £112.00; C McAskie 25kgs £112.00; C Logue 23kgs £111.00; B McKenna 24kgs £110.00; J McCormack 25kgs £108.00; D Gallagher 25.5kgs £106.00; 22kgs £101.00; 21.5kgs £101.00; M Conway 21kgs £105.50; V Shortt 22kgs £104.00; T Robb 20.5kgs £102.00.