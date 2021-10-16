Alltech Crop Science appoints CEO to lead global growth

Andrew Thomas, CEO of Alltech Crop Science

“We believe there is tremendous potential within global crop production to cultivate a more promising future,” said Dr. Mark Lyons, president and CEO of Alltech.

“We felt it was essential to appoint a CEO to lead the charge, and we specifically sought someone with international experience, proven commercial success and a shared commitment to Working Together for a Planet of Plenty™. Andrew’s experience and passion reflect these qualities, and we are excited to welcome him to the team.”

Thomas brings to Alltech more than 30 years of global management experience in the agri-food and seed industries. Throughout his career, he has led innovation initiatives and launched various new products and businesses. Most recently, Thomas served as CEO of WISErg Corporation, a circular economy business based in Seattle, Washington, USA, that diverts waste streams to sustainable agricultural inputs.

Previously, Thomas served in executive management roles for the plant breeding and seed company Nuseed as the business successfully expanded both its geographic footprint — from its Australian base throughout the Americas, Oceania and Europe — and its pipeline of technologies and products across multiple crops.

“Alltech has a long history of providing sustainable solutions to the agriculture industry through scientific excellence and visionary innovation,” said Thomas. “I am thrilled to join the Alltech Crop Science team as we continue our commitment to helping producers optimize crop health and performance while protecting the environment.”