Almost 60 Simmental Show entries to compete for share of £4,000 prize fund

The one-day event, supported by principal sponsor Danske Bank, will take place at the 175th Armagh County Show on Saturday 11th June.

Judging gets underway at 10.00am sharp. Officiating in the judging ring is British Simmental Cattle Society president Stewart Stronach from the noted Islavale Herd based at Berryleys Farm, Grange, Keith, Banffshire.

Club chairman Keith Nelson said: ”We are pleased to see a return to the showring following a two-year hiatus. Our inaugural show at Omagh in 2019 was a huge success, and this year’s event is shaping up to be another spectacle in the Simmental calendar.

Danske Bank is the Principal Sponsor of the NI National Simmental Show taking place at Armagh County Show on Saturday 11th June. Geoffrey Wilson, Danske Bank, is pictured with Norman Robson, left, vice president, British Simmental Cattle Society; and Leslie Weatherup, treasurer, NI Simmental Club. Picture: Julie Hazelton

“The organising committee is excited about the forthcoming National Show, and delighted to confirm that almost 60 entries have been received from breeders throughout Northern Ireland.

“I’d like to take this opportunity to thank our principal sponsor Danske Bank, and the numerous local companies and agricultural businesses who have confirmed their support for our second National Show. Their generosity is greatly appreciated.”

The catalogue for Northern Ireland’s National Show features classes for pedigree Simmental cattle of all ages, including cows, senior, intermediate and junior heifers, junior bulls, calves born in 2022, and the best pair of animals owned by exhibitor.

The prize money in the livestock classes comprises of 1st £100, 2nd £75, 3rd £50 and 4th £25.

Discussing entries for the National Simmental Show are, George McCall, centre, chairman Armagh County Show, with NI Simmental Cub committee members David Hazelton and Leslie Weatherup. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Budding showmen and women will also have an opportunity to compete for a share of the prize fund in the young handlers’ classes for 8 to 12-year-old handlers, and 13 to 18 year-old handlers.

Danske Bank will provide crystal awards for the supreme, male, female and junior championship prize winners. Competitors in the junior bull classes will be competing for the prestigious DANI Rosebowl, awarded to the best performance recorded bull; and there is also a prize for the exhibitor gaining the most points on the day.

Sponsors of the NI National Simmental Show include: Danske Bank, British Simmental Cattle Society, Yara Fertiliser, Irwins Feed, Countyside Services, George Hamilton Machinery, Noel Kilpatrick Financial Services, TMet, Biocell Agri Ltd, John Thompson and Sons Ltd, Animax, ABP Food Group, Fane Valley Stores and Moocall.

The NI Simmental Cattle Breeders’ Club extends a warm welcome to its National Show. Admission tickets can be purchased from the Armagh Show website www.armaghshow.com

Sponsor Alan Turkington, Yara, centre, discusses plans for the National Simmental Show with Norman Robson, vice-president, British Simmental Cattle Society; and NI Simmental Club committee member Matthew Cunning. PIcture: Julie Hazelton

NI Simmental Cattle Breeders' Club committee member David Hazelton, is pictured with National Show sponsor, George Hamilton, of George Hamilton Machinery based in Randalstown. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Fane Valley Stores has pledged its support for the NI National Simmental Show. Trevor Nesbitt, right, Fane Valley Stores, is pictured discussing plans for the event with NI Simmental Club committee member Matthew Cunning. PIcture: Julie Hazelton

Ian Cummins, Irwins Feed, has confirmed the company's support for the National Simmental Show at Armagh on 11th June. Included is organising committee member David Hazelton. Picture: Julie Hazelton

British Simmental Cattle Society council member Robin Boyd is delighted to welcome Geraldine McElduff, Countryside Services, as a sponsor of the forthcoming National Simmental Show. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Animax has confirmed its continued sponsorship of the National Simmental Show. Neill Acheson from Animax is pictured with Robin Boyd, British Simmental Cattle Society. Picture: Julie Hazelton

Outling plans for the National Simmental Show on 11th June are Leslie Weatherup, treasurer, NI Simmental Club; and sponsor Nathan Harvey, Thompsons. Picture: Julie Hazelton

The NI National Simmental Show taking place at Armagh County Show on Saturday 11th June has attracted support from 14 sponsors and boasts a prize fund in excess of £4,000. Picture: Julie Hazelton