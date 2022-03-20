Always plan safe spaces when you’re working with livestock

Over familiarity and complacency when working with bulls, combined with not having a safe route of escape when an attack happens can often lead to tragic incidents occurring.

A number of accidents, some fatal, happen every year because farmers fail to treat their bulls with respect. A familiar comment from individuals injured by a bull has been their astonishment at the speed and agility of the bull during the attack.

The hazards of bulls are well known. Following some simple steps can help reduce risks. From an early age the bull should learn to associate people with feeding, grooming or exercise.

All bulls should be ringed at 10 months old and all dairy bulls should be kept in a purpose-built bullpen. Never enter the pen when the bull is loose. Safety signs should also be erected warning of the presence of a bull at the entrance to any building where a bull is kept.

HSENI are proposing the following guidance:

1. NEVER trust a bull, ALWAYS stay alert.

2. ALL breeds of bull are dangerous and can kill.

3. ALL bulls should be ringed from 10 months old, NEVER ring your own bull.

4. If a bull shows ANY signs of aggression the farmer MUST cull at the earliest opportunity.

5. A purpose built bull pen is ESSENTIAL for dairy bred bulls.

6. Farmers MUST have adequate handling facilities for their bull.

7. Never let the bull into the milking parlour with the cows.

8. When working with a bull work in pairs OR let someone know where you are AND carry a mobile phone in case of emergency.

9. When checking livestock and a bull in a field use a vehicle which can act as a refuge in case of emergency.

10. ALWAYS plan an escape route.