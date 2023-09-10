A great range of entries were on offer at Ballymena Livestock Market August machinery sale.

Amazing August sales at Ballymena Livestock Market Machinery Sale
The auction held last weekend saw over 2,600 lots, both outside and inside, go under the online hammer with an overall clearance rate of over 70 per cent.
Demand was high with vehicles selling to £7,100 for a 1987 Massey Ferguson 390, outside items selling to £10,800 for a HiSpec 3000gln slurry tanker and inside items selling to £820 for a Wacker plate 2540H.
The next machinery sale will take place on Friday 22nd September with machinery to be entered for the sale at the mart beginning Monday 11th September with the last day for machinery to be entered Thursday 21st September.
Leading prices as follows:
£10,800 for a HiSpec 3000gln slurry tanker, £7,100 for a 1987 Massey Ferguson 390, £6,400 for a 2015 Terex TA3H dumper, £5,200 for a 2018 Pottinger Novacat 302 mounted mower conditioner, £4,500 for a Ruscon flat bale trailer, £4,100 for an Abbey 1600gln slurry tanker, £4,000 for a 2017 10x5 IFor williams trailer, £3,600 for a 1982 David Brown 1490 with loader, £3,600 for a NC Tipping trailer, £3,400 for a PA93 McConnell hedge cutter, £3,300 for a Case David Brown 1594, £3,200 for a 12x6”6 tandem frazer trailer, £3,100 for a 2011 Nissan Navara, £2,800 for a 2005 Mistubishi L200 Warrior, £2,500 for a HISpec Dung spreader and £2,500 for a parameter round bale wrapper.
Inside Machinery: £820 for a Wacker plate 2540H, £300 for a Startrite 3 phase bandsaw, £300 for a waker plate, £300 for a Wacker blade, £300 for a 50cc quad & helmet - new (2 stroke mix - 25-1), £290 for a 3 phase sander, £260 for a Hyundai lawnmower, £260 for a Westwood lawnmower ride on, £210 for a SIP 303 Welder, £200 for a E Ton viper petrol 50cc 2 stroke quad, £200 for a Viking lawnmower, £200 for a Head light beam setter, £190 for a Aluminium scaffolding, £180 for a Drawbar for MF185, £170 for a double wheel barrow, £170 for racking with shelves, £160 for a Yanmar engine power washer, £150 for a Yanmar engine power washer and £150 for a heavy duty bench vice.