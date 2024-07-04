Thomas Camblin, Group Development Manager, right, alongside brothers and co-founders of Ringland Group Ben and Peter Ringland.

THE Ringland Group’s latest venture, Amelia Hall on Belfast’s Howard Street, will open its doors on Saturday, September 7.

The new bar, pizzeria and beer terrace has begun hiring for a variety of roles – including chefs, waiting staff, and senior bar and restaurant managers. The project is set to generate upwards of £1 million worth of jobs in the hospitality sector in Belfast. Final numbers will be determined closer to the opening date.

Thomas Camblin, Head Of Development for the Ringland Group, says the response to the project has been amazing.

“We are hugely excited by this project, particularly as the designs and finish quality bring new levels of interior excellence to Belfast,” said Mr Camblin. “We believe people will be as excited as we are once they get a chance to see it for themselves.”

Founded by brothers Peter and Ben Ringland in 2008, the Ringland Group’s portfolio includes the Flint and The 1852 hotels and bar-restaurants Town Square and Southside Social and Lucky Duck.

Peter Ringland says work has progressed exceptionally well: “We are delighted to announce that Amelia Hall will open its doors to the public on Saturday, 7th September. The plans for Amelia Hall have been in motion for a long time and it’s incredible to say we are almost ready to welcome our first customers.