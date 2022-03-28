An array of wonderful items going under the hammer in second ‘Auction of Hope’

Organised by the Air Ambulance Agribusiness Group, the inaugural auction took place in April last year and raised a phenomenal £92,450 for the charities.

This time around, there are 80 fantastic lots going under the hammer.

The farming community is well-known for its generous support of charities, as auctioneer Richard Beattie agrees.

A pedigree registered Badgerfaced Texel ram lamb is just one of the lots to go under the hammer at the Auction of Hope

“We are just blown away by the generosity of farmers, businesses and the local community who have kindly donated 80 outstanding lots for the charity fundraiser,” Richard said.

“There is something for absolutely everyone up for grabs, including farm equipment, tools, pedigree lambs, heating oil, meal, hotel breaks, and so much more!”

The auction will be staged at Glenpark Estate, Omagh, where Richard will be extending a warm welcome to everyone who goes along to join in the fun on the evening.

Libby Clarke, who is the driving force behind the event, encourages everyone to get involved.

There are a number of weekend breaks available in the Auction, no better way to get into the good books!

Libby said: “Excitement is building for this colourful event, which will see an array of wonderful items come under the hammer, with auctioneer Richard Beattie on the rostrum.

“This year, the auction will be different.

“Although the public can still watch the auction and take part online, they will also now be able to come along to the beautiful Glenpark Estate, where there will be a marquee for the public to take part in the auction and have a fabulous night.

“The auction will be followed by live music and plenty of craic!”

There are a number of childrens toys included in the Auction of Hope

The auction will be hosted on MartEye, the online sales platform. Pre-registration will be required through the app or on MartEye’s website.

You can also bid ringside on the night at Glenpark.

The catalogue is now available to view online via beattie.marteye.ie

If you are interested in any of the items in the catalogue, or have any queries, please contact Libby Clarke on 07775 584884.

A Lions Rugby shirt signed by Rory Best is sure to attract interest