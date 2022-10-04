An attractive 40 acre farm for sale in lots or as a whole for £535,000
An attracrive 40 acre farm near Armoy has been launched to the market this week with an asking price of £535,000.
The farm, on the Clontyfinnan Road, is offered for sale through H.A. McIlrath and Sons.
The property is situated around three miles from Armoy, seven miles from Ballymoney and 10 miles from Ballycastle.
It is available as a whole for £535,000 or in up to three lots as follows:
Lot One (£245,000)
House – this occupies a nice, elevated site with rear views of Knocklayde and Magherahoney. It requires modernisation.
Yard – two hay sheds (45’ x 25’ each) and a range of out offices.
Land – 12.89 acres, comprising 5.63 acres of good arable and 7.26 acres of moss/heather suitable for wildlife.
Lot Two (£30,000)
Two roadside fields extending to 2.76 acres.
Lot Three (£260,000)
23.39 acres of good arable lands.
You can view the listing here or contact H.A. McIlrath and Sons on Tel. 028 2954 0588 or email [email protected]
