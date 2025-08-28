An excellent turnout of sheep at Armoy Mart, breeding ewes to £322
Breeding ewes sold to £322.
Store lambs were in demand reaching a top price of £129 with many more needed to meet demand.
Fat ewes sold to a top of £200.
Fat lambs were easier in price but still selling for £150 with quality lambs scarce.
Leading prices
Breeding ewes
C E McDonnell, Armoy, 10 Mules, £322, 10, £316, 10, £316, 10, £300, 10, £275. Gerry McAuley, Cushendall, 10 Mules, £316, 10, £290, 10, £275. Armoy farmer, 10 Mules, £275, 10, £270.
Store lambs
A McGuckian, Cloughmills, 58 Texel, £126.50. P and S McMullan, Ballycastle, 20 Crossbreds £129. Margaret McCurry, Cushendall, 7 Suffolk, £127. Francis Devlin, Ballycastle, 80 Crossbreds £124 S Mullan, Drumsurn, 42 Suffolk, £119.50. John O’Kane, Cushendall, 40 Suffolk, £119. Alan White, Mosside, 16 Texel, £124. Ian McConaghy, Bushmills, 20 Texel, £124.50. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 27 Texel, £121. Michael McGarell, Carnlough, 32 Crossbreds £116. Francis Boyle, Loughguile, 34 Crossbreds £103. Martin McAuley, Martinstown, 32 Crossbreds £115. Henry Duffin, Martinstown, 6 Texel, £126. Jas McAlister, Bushmills, 24 Texel, £125. Sean McDonnell, Glenariffe, 19 Crossbreds £109. Terry McBride, Ballycastle, 13 Suffolk, £114.50. Logan Kirk, Clough, 6 Texel, £124.50. Trevor Adams, Armoy, 13 Texel, £125.50.
Fat lambs
R McDonnell, Ballymoney, 27 £150. J and S Fisher, Ballycastle, 25kgs £144. William Graham, Bushmills, 25kgs £144. J and J McMullan, Armoy, 26kgs £143.50. Sean McCambridge, Ballyvoy, 25kgs £143. Pat McErlain, Armoy, 25kgs £142. M Maloney, Loughguile, 23kgs £140. D McKee, Loughguile, 23kgs £141. Seamus Hill, Ballycastle, 24kgs £140. Paul Barkley, Ballymoney, 23kgs £140. Phil McCormick, Cushendun, 26kgs £140, Crossbreds. Paul McKinley, 24kgs £140. Henry Duffin, Cargan, 23kgs £141.
Fat ewes
Robert Smithy, Ballymoney, Suffolk, £200. S Huey, Armoy, Suffolk, £188. P and S McMullan, Ballycastle, Crossbreds £168. C Martin, Dunloy, Suffolk, £158. S McCambridge, Ballyvoy, Texel, £148. ML Patton, Ballymoney, Zwartble, £140. T and N McCracken, Mosside, Texel, £140.
