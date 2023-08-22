An historic and majestic property, covering 448 acres, is on the market in Northern Ireland for £7.5m

Savills, the global property advisor, is pleased to announce the launch of Belle Isle Estate, an historic and unparalleled property on the banks of Lough Erne in County Fermanagh.

Belle Isle Estate, one of Northern Ireland’s most extraordinary properties, features a majestic Grade B+ listed castle, 17 additional cottages and apartments, beautifully manicured gardens, and expansive woodland policies. It offers a wide range of amenities and activities, including boating on Lough Erne, impressive walking trails, and access to diverse wildlife.

Covering 448 acres, this mixed-use estate includes an impressive 6.5 miles of water frontage and four private islands. Belle Isle’s estate infrastructure has been diligently maintained, offering a diverse income stream from rental income and venue-related revenue.

The Belle Isle Estate, with its roots tracing back to the 15th century, is steeped in rich history. It has been home to many notable figures, from the MacManus clan, who penned the Annals of Ulster, to Elizabethan soldier of fortune, Paul Gore. It has undergone numerous renovations and transformations, each owner contributing to its current, prestigious stature.

In the heart of the estate, Belle Isle Castle, an imposing and magnificent 17th-century residence, commands the waterside position with far-reaching views across Upper Lough Erne.

The Castle offers well-balanced and beautifully proportioned accommodation, measuring approximately 15,524 square feet of gross internal area. Two luxurious wings - the Abercorn and the Hamilton Wing - offer grand entertaining rooms and beautifully decorated interiors. Belle Isle Castle has been licensed as a wedding and events venue since 2006, catering to up to 200 guests.

James Butler, Director, Savills Country Agency, commented: “Not only does this property offer a substantial income potential through its diversified revenue streams, but also provides its new custodian with the unique prospect to uphold and further enrich its historical legacy, as well as offering the opportunity to make use of natural assets for those wishing to offset their carbon footprint or mitigate the effects of climate change.”

Neal Morrison, Director of Savills Northern Ireland, added: “The Belle Isle Estate presents a rare and significant opportunity for a broad range of buyers.”

The estate is for sale as a whole with a Guide Price of £7.5 million.

