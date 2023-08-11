An immaculate residential country estate with 231 acres is now on the market

Featuring a period farmhouse and courtyard steading conversion, adjoining self-contained annexe, outbuildings, extensive gardens and 163 acres of pasture, 10 acres of rough grazing, 52 acres of coniferous and native woodlands, it is for sale as a whole or in two lots for offers over £1,200,000 - £1,700,000.

Middleton lies in an enviable and highly accessible setting on the southern fringe of Loch Lomond and The Trossachs National Park, enjoying panoramic views of the River Clyde, yet just three miles from the thriving town of Dumbarton and only 14 miles from the centre of Glasgow.

Middleton House was originally a traditional 19th century farmhouse with adjacent traditional farm buildings, and has been transformed by the vendors through its comprehensive conversion, extension and refurbishment.

Internally the accommodation is well proportioned, finished to a high standard with tasteful interiors to present a comfortable family home. The house is well insulated, benefits from underfloor heating in part and double glazing throughout.

The main hallway on the ground floor runs the full length of the house providing access to a series of south facing reception rooms.

At its core there is a large kitchen with white marble worktops, an electric AGA and gas range cooker, with an adjoining breakfast room and pantry. The drawing room, a highlight of the property, features a central marble fireplace, wood burning stove and grants access to the walled garden. A large open plan sitting and dining room has a central open fireplace dividing the spaces while the sunken family room has access to a small dining patio.

There is also a modest snug and WC, cloakroom and utility.

The second floor has a galleried landing with exposed stone wall and off here are four double bedrooms including the open plan principal suite with wood burning stove and an en suite shower room.

Of the three additional bedrooms two have en suites and adjoining dressing rooms. There is also a large family bathroom and linen room. Central to the floorplan, and currently used as a small library, is a seating area overlooking the courtyard with a Juliet balcony.

A self-contained annexe has a sitting room (currently used as a cinema room), kitchen, bathroom and bedroom and has great potential to be used as holiday accommodation.

Previously forming part of the traditional steading, the outbuildings have been converted to form a large gym, home office, garaging and covered store. In addition, there are two sheds (15.5m x 11.2m and 17.2m x 6.3m) adjoined by a central feed pass. Although currently used for general storage purposes, the sheds are well-maintained and designed for housing livestock, serviced by both mains electricity and water.

The gardens at Middleton are an extensive array of colour throughout the spring and summer months and include a walled garden, manicured lawns, landscaped courtyard, wild meadow and vegetable garden. In addition to the gardens, the grounds included within Lot 1 comprise 13 acres of pasture and 19 acres of woodlands. Milton Burn dissects the land to the south running east to west, and a picturesque waterfall features in the landscape.

Lot Two extends to about 192 acres in total and sits to the north and east of Lot One. The land lies between 80 and 350 metres above sea level. At its highest point and forming the backdrop to Middleton, the land is bound by the Lang Craigs, a dramatic line of volcanic cliffs formed over 360 million years ago.

The land comprises 140 acres of permanent pasture, 10 acres of rough grazing, 33 acres of woodland, and an additional nine acres. The grazings have been used in recent years by a local farmer to graze both sheep and cattle.

The fields are stock proof and have access to water.

Diane Fleming for Savills commented: “A beautiful setting, luxurious country house and hugely convenient location make Middleton a very desirable and manageable estate, either in its entirety or with the house and 38 acre option for those less keen on farming.”

