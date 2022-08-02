An opportunity to purchase ‘top quality’ 52 acre farm holding

For sale through R.A. Noble & Co, this top quality farm is located on the Knockaduff Road, Coleraine, and is offered for sale due to business diversification.

Also for sale, on instructions of the family, is an outstanding 110 acre dairy farm on Agivey Road, which presents the opportunity to acquire around 160 acres of top quality lands in close proximity to each other.

Knockaduff Road, Coleraine. Image: R.A. Noble & Co

The Knockaduff Road holding is situated in a highly sought after agricultural and residential area, approximately 6.5 miles from Coleraine and seven miles from Ballymoney.

The area is renowned for its top quality land and is situated close to some of Northern Ireland’s spectacular natural attractions, including the Causeway Coast and the Dark Hedges. This top quality farm, overlooking the Macosquin River, comprises around 52 acres of land suitable for cutting and grazing purposes.

The farm, which is served by mains water, is split into a range of manageable field sizes and benefits from significant frontage to the Knockaduff Road.

Also included in this property is a range of established farm buildings to include:

• 60’ x 22’ wagon roofed machinery/general purpose shed.

• 60’ x 25’ lean to slatted shed with cubicles and livestock handling facilities.

• Open silo clamp/midden.

• A range of traditional looseboxes ideal for storage or sick/maternity livestock pens. The farm previously benefitted from planning permission for replacement of the farmhouse dwelling which has recently been demolished.

The planning has since lapsed, however, this should be suitable for a replacement dwelling site subject to planning.

There are a further two former dwellings located on this farm and these should also be suitable for replacement dwelling site permissions, subject to statutory approval.

This farm, therefore, has the potential for three replacement dwelling sites in a highly sought after residential area.

These would be ideal for the fortunate new owner’s personal use, or to obtain planning permissions and dispose of the valuable sites.

This presents a unique opportunity to add significant value to the overall holding.

See here for further information, or contact R.A. Noble & Co on Tel. 028 8554 8242 or email [email protected]

