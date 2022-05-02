ANC payment is a ‘key priority’ for Sinn Féin

Mr McAleer commented: “I have spoken to thousands of farmers at public meetings and in their farmyards during the past number of months, and they have told me that they particularly miss the ANC payment this year with the spiralling costs of fertilizer, fuel and other farm inputs.
“For many farmers this was their ‘fertilizer money’ and also helped with the extra fodder and feed costs of the winter season, which is longer and colder in the hills.
“The decision by a DUP minister to axe the ANC payment has had a serious impact on farms in these areas, and the failure of Minister Poots to reverse this decision, following the passing of a Sinn Féin motion in the assembly, is particularly regrettable.”
He continued: “As a consequence, I began the legislative process to restore the ANC payment via a ‘Private Member’s Bill’ and, whilst I was delighted to receive over 1,000 positive responses to the public consultation and strong support from farm organisations, time ran out and I didn’t get it through the legislative process before the assembly term ended.
“However, the legislation is drafted and will be introduced by Sinn Féin in the new assembly and I am hopeful that this will be passed by the end of the year and the ANC payment will then become law,” Mr McAleer concluded.