Andrew is champion of the field at Killead

Champion of the field was Andrew Gill, and the runner-up was Allen McAnally.

Judges for the event were William King, William Hood, Tom Clyde and George Huey.

Society chairman David Wallace said: “We were pleased to see a return to ploughing at Killead. It was a very successful day, and we were blessed with excellent weather and good ground conditions. Thanks to the McCammond family for the use of their land.

“I would also like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who contributed to the success of the event. There were almost 30 competitors of all ages competing for a share of the silverware, and it was good to see a number of new competitors taking part. We were also delighted to welcome spectators and supporters from the local community.”

Among the spectators was Killead Ploughing Society stalwart Wiemy Erwin who is celebrating her 90th birthday on 11th October. Mrs Erwin has had a long association with the society, and attended her first committee meeting with late husband Stanley in 1953.

The society has taken the decision not to host a dinner in 2021, and the trophies were presented in the field by host Tammy McCammond.

Sponsors of this year’s match included: Erwin Agri-Care; Islandbawn Stores, Greenmount Country Stores, Ashdale Farm, Drumhill Tractors, George Fleming, Martin Farm Supplies, William Johnston and Robert Stirling.

Proceeds from this year’s match will be donated to Air Ambulance NI.

Results from the field:

Trophies

Clyde Memorial Cup for the champion of the field: Andrew Gill.

Des Wright Cup for the best opening in the World Class: Andrew Gill.

Mobil Oil Company Plaque for the runner-up to the champion of the field: Allen McAnally.

Gallagher Cup for the best finish in the World Class: Andrew Gill.

A Pinkerton Memorial Cup for the best work by a competitor under 25-years-old: Jack Wright.

York Street Cup for the best Ins and Outs: Andrew Gill.

Wilson Feeds Cup for the best work by a member of Killead Ploughing Society: Alan Wallace.

RA Erwin Memorial Cup for the youngest ploughman: Ben Jamison.

Sam Moore Memorial Cup for the best turned out tractor and plough: Jack Wright.

McClelland Cup for the winner of the Open World Style 12” class: Andrew Gill.

Gray Contracts Cup for the winner of the under 25 Commercial Reversible class: Dylan George.

Don Wright Cup for the winner of the Reversible Commercial (3 or 4 furrow) class: Alan Wallace.

Macrete (Ireland) Cup for the winner of the Senior Vintage class: Raymond Clifford.

Ardmore Cup for the winner of the Young Ploughman Tuition class: Jonathan Lemon.

Hyde Cup for the winner of the Novice Vintage class: Hugh McCormick.

Simms Cup for the winner of the Vintage Classic class: Nigel Gamble.

Classes

Open World Style 12” (split openings) – 1, Andrew Gill; 2, Allen McAnally; 3, Ian Simms.

Under 25 Commercial Reversible – 1, Dylan George; 2, Jonny McCammond; 3, Gary McCammond.

Reversible Commercial, 3 or 4 furrow plough – 1, Alan Wallace; 2, Erwin Buick; 3, David Ward.

Senior Vintage – 1, Raymond Clifford; 2, Jack Moore; 3, Jeffrey Cush.

Young Ploughman Tuition Class – 1, Jonathan Lemon; 2, Ben Jamison; 3, David Taylor.

Novice Vintage – 1, Hugh McCormick; 2, Jonny McCammond; 3, Kyle Gilmore.

Vintage Classic – 1, Nigel Gamble; 2, Robert Acheson; 3, Dai Kennedy.

