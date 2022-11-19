But as Larry Burke, Ai Services (Northern Ireland) Ltd’s new Group CEO, also confirmed, these targets can be met without foregoing the animal production-related improvements achieved up to this point.

He also emphasised the commitment of AI Services, as a farmer owned business with 2,500 shareholders, to be in the forefront in supporting producers with breeding solutions to meet the challenges of the future.

“Animal breeding programmes can respond to the changing needs of agriculture within a very short period of time,” said Burke

“Recent years have seen dramatic improvements achieved in terms of animal performance : all driven by enhanced animal breeding standards.”

He added: “Where dairy is concerned, an initial focus was placed on milk production. The emphasis was then switched to butterfat and, subsequently, to milk protein levels.

“Improving fertility rates amongst cattle populations has been a major challenge for the industry and technology is playing a key role in driving improvements in this aspect of cattle breeding.”

“Breeding more fertile cows, that provide the option of voluntary culling, therefore requiring less replacements which will greatly help in the reduction of methane emissions.”

Ai Services' Group CEO Larry Burke

According to Burke all of these performance-related advances have been achieved on a cumulative basis.

“And the same principle will hold when it comes to identifying those bloodlines that inherently produce lower amounts of methane and other greenhouse gases,” he said.

“This strategic breeding target can be met without having to relinquish any of the performance and efficiency drivers that have been secured within our cattle populations over many years.”

Looking to the future, the AI Services’ representative also pointed to the need to identify animal populations with superior health traits.

“There is sufficient variation within all animal populations to make this a reality,” he stressed.

“What’s more, the ever faster rate of technological advancement will allow these breeding-related breakthroughs to be achieved within a relatively short period of time.”

Burke believes that Ai Services is exceptionally well placed to deliver the advances in animal breeding that are coming down the track for the specific benefit of dairy and other livestock farmers in Northern Ireland.

He continued: “We are unique in sourcing the best dairy genetics from our industry partners in North America and Europe and our close relationship with the Livestock Improvement Company in New Zealand, or LIC, gives us access to some of the top grassland based genetics in the world.

“As the majority shareholder in Eurogene in the Republic of Ireland our business also has an all-island dimension and we are currently the fastest growing animal breeding business within the Irish market.

“This growth has been supported by the stud facility at Ballycraigywhich is currently running at full capacity.

“Plans to develop the Ballycraigy site are now in-train and will include a major investment to upgrade the bull accommodation and handling facilities.”

Larry Burke takes up his new position with a 30-year track record within the international animal breeding sector behind him.

A native of Co Wicklow, he was brought up on the family dairy farm.

“I was given the opportunity to make animal breeding decisions at home from an early age,” he explained.

“This gave me the interest in genetics, which I was able to develop upon starting- out on a career in farm management.

“Subsequent to this, I made the decision to travel. By doing this I secured first-hand experience of the cattle breeding programmes developed in North America.

Prior to taking on his new role, Larry Burke had been general manager of Eurogene: AI Services, based in Co Tipperary, for the previous eight years.

He is confident that the farming industry will meet its climate change targets. But he makes the point that the journey ahead is one that must also involve the general public.

“Consumers must be kept fully in the loop, where farm management changes and the introduction of new technologies are concerned,” he commented.

