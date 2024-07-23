Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Berkshire-based 19 year old Annabella Pidgley has achieved a gold medal at the FEI European Championships for Under 25s, becoming European Champion in the freestyle competition.

The competition took place at Reiterhof Stückler in St Margarethen, Austria, from 17 - 21 July 2024.

With her mother Sarah Pidgley's gelding Gio, Annabella improved on her individual silver medal earned on Saturday 20 July, to go one better and claim the top step of the podium ahead of Germany's Helen Erbe and Carlos FRH.

Annabella rode an outstanding artistic performance to achieve a winning score of 79.515%, rewarded by the panel of five FEI judges Alice Schwab (AUT), Kurt Christensen (DEN), Isabelle Judet (FRA), Clive Halsall (GBR) and Maarten Van Der Heijden (NED).

Berkshire-based 19 year old Annabella Pidgley has achieved a gold medal at the FEI European Championships for Under 25s. Image credit: Łukasz Kowalski/British Dressage

Annabella adds a third European gold medal to her collection, having achieved two at Young Rider level at the FEI European Championships in 2023. She joins Olympian Lottie Fry as the second British rider to become European Champion in the Under 25s category.

Annabella and Gio have been a partnership for two years, making their debut as a combination in February 2022 following 'Pumpkin's' Olympic journey where he was an integral part of the team at Tokyo 2020. The pair have gained mileage at both senior and U25 level, and proved forces to be reckoned with in the latter category at this year's European Championships, winning the opening team round, earning a silver in the individual competition and claiming gold in the freestyle.