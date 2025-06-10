Annaclone and Magherally YFC celebrate a landmark year

The club celebrated this milestone with numerous activities including a big breakfast, a tractor run which led to the ultimate event a dinner dance held in November at the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge.

The event welcomed past, present, and prospective members for an evening of reminiscing and reconnecting.

On the night, a charity raffle and auction were held, with proceeds donated to the club’s chosen charity for the year, BPositive.

Later in the month, the club hosted a carol service led by Rural Chaplain Kenny Hanna, further uniting the community in festive spirit.

Following a quieter December, the club began the new year with an exchange visit to Co Antrim to meet with Lylehill Young Farmers' Club.

This was followed by strong performances in the annual bowling competition, where the club proudly secured second place overall.

January ended on a high note with member Christopher Mitchell being named Ulster Grassland Farmer of the Year - a remarkable achievement for which the club extends its warmest congratulations.

February featured one of the club’s most popular events, the travelling supper, during which members enjoyed excellent hospitality at each course, ensuring no one went hungry.

In March, members Sarah McKee and Hannah Martin were awarded third place in the Co Down Efficiency competition, in the categories of Junior member of the year and most efficient public relations officer, respectively.

The month also saw the debut of new club tops, generously sponsored by local businesses G A Allen, Ballydown Milk, R B Heslip Agri Contracts, Thompson Tyres and Alloys, and PureChem Dairy Hygiene.

The club extends sincere thanks to these sponsors for their invaluable support.

Success continued in the dairy stockjudging heats, with three members progressing to the finals in their respective age categories.

The club’s year concluded with the annual parents’ night, where members showcased their theatrical talents in performances such as Take Me Out: A+M Edition, A Trip to Germany That Went Wrong, and The Gossiping Grandparents.

Awards were presented during the evening, and the club congratulates all recipients on their achievements.

Parents’ Night also marked the transition to a new committee.

The club expresses gratitude to the outgoing committee for their dedication and hard work, and wishes the incoming members every success in the year ahead.

Additionally, a cheque for £1,000 was presented to BPositive, acknowledging the vital work carried out by the charity.

April continued to be eventful, with senior members attending the annual AGM and conference.

Congratulations are extended to Samara Radcliffe, Ryan Rodgers, and Zoe Weir for their achievements in the Ulster Young Farmer competition, and to Octavia Wilson for receiving her Gold Duke of Edinburgh Award.

Senior member Joshua Quail was recognised for successfully completing the Cultivating Young Leaders Programme.

Following AGM, three teams headed off to the county heats of the annual five-a-side football competition, unfortunately the club didn’t progress to the final but Alexander Mitchell secured a place in the machinery handling final and stock judging competition held at the Balmoral Show.

Looking ahead, the club is preparing for a busy and exciting summer season, with an exchange trip with a Scottish club planned.

1 . Annaclone and Magherally YFC from the anniversary dinner dance Annaclone and Magherally YFC from the anniversary dinner dance Photo: Annaclone and Magherally YFC Photo Sales

2 . Annaclone and Magherally YFC members pictured with Rural Chaplin Kenny Hanna at the annual carol service Annaclone and Magherally YFC members pictured with Rural Chaplin Kenny Hanna at the annual carol service Photo: Annaclone and Magherally YFC Photo Sales

3 . Christopher Mitchell pictured with Ulster Grassland Society president Michael Graham Christopher Mitchell pictured with Ulster Grassland Society president Michael Graham Photo: Annaclone and Magherally YFC Photo Sales

4 . Annaclone and Magherally YFC members in their new club tops Annaclone and Magherally YFC members in their new club tops Photo: Annaclone and Magherally YFC Photo Sales