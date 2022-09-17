Annaclone and Magherally YFC enjoy a busy summer

Soon after parent’s night, stock judging competitions came around with the club seeing a number of members progressing on to the Northern Ireland finals held at AFBI Hillsborough, the club would like to congratulate all members who placed in the final.

The club also held their annual treasure hunt and barbecue with 17 cars in attendance; a great night was had by all.

Throughout July and August the club has seen a number of members take part in Bronze, Silver and Gold Duke of Edinburgh expeditions. These are great achievements for any member and the club would like to congratulate all that have taken part as well as thank Helen Gibson for her hard work preparing everyone for their expeditions.

Members showcasing their 75th anniversary clothing alongside club sponsor G A Allen

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Four teams then attended the Co Down rally night held at Newtownards Rugby Club. A slip and slide was included in the activities and was a hit amongst all taking part.

The club then held the annual club day out with a bus load heading off to The Lake Kilrea for a session on the inflatable waterpark as well as an afternoon in Portrush which included a trip into Currys to let off some steam, an enjoyable day was had by all.

The club recently held their annual tractor and truck run sponsored by G A Allen. The run was held from Banbridge Rugby Club. A successful night was had with 56 tractors and six trucks in attendance on the night.

Previous to the tractor and truck run, a number of members visited G A Allen’s yard to showcase the new club clothing and 75th anniversary quarter zips which they kindly sponsored as well as continuing club sponsorship. The club looks forward to working with G A Allen in the future.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC members pictured after a successful parents night held back in March

The club now looks forward to the upcoming new members’ night being held in the club hall as well as a jam packed winter programme.

The club continues to meet on the second and fourth Wednesday of the month. Any questions or queries feel free to contact the clubs social media pages or any club member.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC members at the recent club day out pictured on East Strand Portrush