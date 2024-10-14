Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Annaclone and Magherally YFC kicked off their 80th anniversary club year with the usual night of icebreaker games.

An impressive 10 new members came along on the night and further four joined at the next meeting.

A tour of Slurrykat was up next with over 40 members in attendance a brilliant night was had by all.

Members then got their dancing shoes on for our ‘Get Your Groove On’ meeting which seen a night of line dances and jiving, it was plain to be seen that a few had two left feet.

Finishing up September and kicking off October the club held a vet talk which seen Marcus White come along and talk to members about all thing’s livestock veterinary related, members even got the chance to get up close and personal with some equipment.

Competition season has already kicked off with the annual public speaking heats being held in Dromore High School at the start of October, the club excelled at this competition and saw five members progress on to the final in both the prepared and impromptu sections.

With an encouraging number of new members coming along this year it gives the current and past members of Annaclone and Magherally YFC, a huge glimmer of hope that the future of the club is in good hands.

The club now turns their focus to the highlight of their 80th year.

Members of Annaclone and Magherally YFC with Marcus White from Iveagh Vets. Picture: Annaclone and Magherally YFC

The ever sought after anniversary dinner dance which is to be held on November 16th 2024 in the Belmont Hotel, Banbridge from 6.30pm with music from the Untouchables.

The club also plans to hold an auction and raffle on the night with some brilliant prizes up for grabs.

Tickets can be ordered through Hannah Martin on 07870556370, by messaging the club Facebook page or any club committee member.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC look forward to seeing everyone there and a great night’s craic is guaranteed.