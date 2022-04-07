Annaclone and Magherally YFC look back at their year

Now two years later, in a world still coping with the pandemic, as a club they reflect over the highs and lows of the past year.

Everyone faced uncertain times over lockdown but no more so than the agricultural industry and especially its youth.

Living in the countryside can be isolating enough at times and that’s without the government stopping you from meeting with your friends and family - YFCU as an organisation encourages those growing up in the countryside to have the best social life that they can.

Members at the club's sports night

While the pandemic stopped meetings in person, like millions of others around the globe YFCU went virtual and even though it wasn’t the same as meeting up face to face at least we could all see, talk to and catch up with each other.

As many competitions as possible also went virtual over the summer months being kicked off with dairy stock judging at the end of April with the competition going live for 24 hours.

Then the day Annaclone and Magherally YFC had all been waiting for the start of June saw the long-awaited return to in-person meetings commencing with their sports night hosted by club leader Ellen McMinn, were members took part in football, touch rugby, rugby rounders and were finally able to catch up in person after a hectic year.

As their hall hadn’t been used during the pandemic it was time for a much needed tidy up from cutting and removing overgrown plants and weeds to scrubbing the floors and doors Annaclone and Magherally YFC soon had it spruced up. With things starting to try and get back to normal, Annaclone and Magherally YFC saw the return of their treasure hunt and barbecue and a massive thank you again to Tracey Weir for creating and judging the treasure hunt.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC 1 Junior Tag Rugby Team- back row left-right: Ross McKee, Scott McKee, Tyler Ewing, Adam Cairns and Myles Heslip, front row left-right: Claudia Wilson, Samara Radcliffe, Sarah McKee and Octavia Wilson

The summer competitions kicked-off with tag rugby, their junior teams practice (kindly hosted by the Mitchell’s) paid off at the Down, Armagh, Tyrone and Fermanagh heats, held in Dromore Rugby club, with Annaclone and Magherally YFC 1 making it through to and participating in the finals.

Afterwards five junior members took part in a friendly tag rugby match at the virtual Open Farm Weekend at Blackberry Hill Farm against staff from Open Farm Weekend and YFCU president Peter Alexander.

Their club day out in August took place in Tanvally Hall with Bubble Ball Ni and was thoroughly enjoyed by all.

The club’s annual tractor and truck run returned but this year with a change of venue to Banbridge Rugby Club. Thanks to G A Allen for sponsoring the event for yet another year and for also taking the time to participate in the run. It is always gratefully appreciated.

Island Dairies farm walk

Massive thank you also to everyone who turned out and supported the run through taking part, watching or attending the barbecue afterwards, especially to the 82 tractors, three lorries/trucks and the vintage car.

Well done to the groups of club members who completed both their bronze and silver Duke of Edinburgh expeditions - even after the Duke of Edinburgh’s passing it is great to see the affect his legacy has on young people all over the UK.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC then held their annual new members night, this year consisting of ice breakers and slippery rounders. Great fun was had by all especially with the water games.

The club’s first out meeting of the year was a farm walk at Island Dairies followed by some delicious milkshakes.

Jail of Horror Crumlin Road Gaol

In-person competitions returned with public speaking heats in Dromore High with five members progressing to the finals.

The next meeting was given by Matthew Hylands from Iveagh Vets who came along and gave their members a very interesting veterinary talk.

Members enjoyed county day out to Prison Island escape rooms.

Members travelled to Crumlin Road Gaol for Jail of Horror for their Halloween outing.

The Co dinner returned to the Clandeboye Lodge for the first time post-Covid.

Well done to all their prize winners and especially to all their juniors as Annaclone and Magherally YFC won best junior club yet again.

Co Down dinner

The club’s last meeting before Christmas was at Dundonald Ice Bowl for skating and Bowling.

Over the festive period members donated both presents (Cool FM Cash for Kids) and time (collecting for Via Wings) for charity.

With the continued fall out of regulations post-Covid Annaclone and Magherally YFC remodelled their travelling supper into a committee supplied Pot Luck Dinner.

As restrictions continued to ease Annaclone and Magherally YFC were able to once again host their annual party and fundraiser in the Banville. This year’s theme was White Lies where those who attended had to write the most shocking lie about themselves. Secrets were revealed and lots of laughs had.

As the year starts to begin to wind down and come to a close Annaclone and Magherally YFC elected their incoming committee for 2022-2023 at their AGM which was kicked off by a games night.

Recently members have enjoyed club nights with their return trip to Collone YFC and a tour of Masons Feed learning how different types of meal and blends are produced. Members have also been working very hard in preparation for their annual parents night.

Annaclone and Magherally YFC look forward to the busy months ahead and to the future of the club.

Members at Dundonald Ice Bowl

Club Hall tidy up team

Club leader Ellen McMinn and club secretary Nicola Mitchell with the cup for best junior club Co Down

Peter Martin, Peter Verhoeven, Emma Donnelly, Nicola Mitchell, Zoe Weir and Ellen McMinn at the potluck dinner

Open Farm Weekend tag rugby team, from left to right, Samara Radcliffe, Sarah McKee, Scott McKee, Rachel Sands and Octavia Wilson