Annual Export Bull Sale gears up for Raphoe Mart

There are 55 well bred bulls set to go under the hammer comprising 41 Charolais, eight Limousin, four Hereford and two Angus from leading herds with all stock eligible for export.

This is always a popular event, and will have incentives for buyers once again as follows: two x 200 euros for the buyers of the two top priced Charolais bulls, and two x 200 euros for the buyers of the two top priced Limousin bulls

Judging is set to take place at 3pm, followed by the sale 6.30pm. Buyers are welcome to attend or buy online via www.martbids.ie

Sign up to our daily Farming Life Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There is a new DAERA form that needs to be completed in advance of purchasing livestock in the south called TRACESNT. It is VITAL that all customers from Northern Ireland contact their local ministry office to ensure that they are registered and approved on the “tracesnt” system for importing cattle if they haven’t imported cattle since the beginning of the year. This only takes a few minutes to complete and will then allow livestock to move North.