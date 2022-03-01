Annual Export Bull Sale gears up for Raphoe Mart
Letterkenny Show Society are holding their Annual Pedigree Bull Sale at Raphoe Mart on Tuesday evening, 8th March with entries across a number of breeds catalogued.
There are 55 well bred bulls set to go under the hammer comprising 41 Charolais, eight Limousin, four Hereford and two Angus from leading herds with all stock eligible for export.
This is always a popular event, and will have incentives for buyers once again as follows: two x 200 euros for the buyers of the two top priced Charolais bulls, and two x 200 euros for the buyers of the two top priced Limousin bulls
Judging is set to take place at 3pm, followed by the sale 6.30pm. Buyers are welcome to attend or buy online via www.martbids.ie
There is a new DAERA form that needs to be completed in advance of purchasing livestock in the south called TRACESNT. It is VITAL that all customers from Northern Ireland contact their local ministry office to ensure that they are registered and approved on the “tracesnt” system for importing cattle if they haven’t imported cattle since the beginning of the year. This only takes a few minutes to complete and will then allow livestock to move North.
For catalogues contact Ian Maxwell 00353 87 2520420.