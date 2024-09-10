Conor Chisum will be launching his debut album at the festival.

THE Annual Omagh Music Festival Weekend returns on November 1-2 at Strule Arts Centre and this year will celebrate the music of Omagh legends Frankie McBride and Frank Chisum.

Get the latest Farm Week news direct to your inbox Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Farming Life, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The weekend commences on Friday, November 1, with an engaging evening of music and conversation with Sweet Omagh Town Internet Radio presenters Don McGurgan and Declan Forde in Strule Arts Centre at 7.30pm.

With their extensive oral history collection on Omagh and the surrounding areas, they will take the audience on a nostalgic journey through the town. Relive the memories of growing up, working and playing in Omagh as the face and sound of entertainment changed over the years. This event is free, however spaces are limited, therefore booking is recommended to avoid disappointment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following Friday night’s reflections, Saturday, November 2, starts off with the Music Heritage Trail where you can immerse yourself in the Showband exhibition, which reflects the rich history and cultural impacts of Omagh’s music scene.

Starting at the Strule Arts Centre’s rooftop museum, this guided tour will walk you through Omagh’s musical past, exploring the locations of former venues and highlighting how they have evolved over time.

Also on Saturday, November 2, is the Omagh Music Festival Concert in Strule Arts Centre at 8pm which will celebrate the music of Frankie McBride and Frank Chisum.

In the summer of 1967, Omagh singer Frankie McBride achieved what many would have considered impossible when he entered the UK Top 20 with his recording of the American country song ‘Five Little Fingers’. While this hit recording led to many offers to move away from his hometown, he continued to live and perform here with the Polka Dots on the thriving Irish showband circuit. He also recorded a succession of top quality albums which were released under his own name.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Having grown up listening to his parents’ record collection, local baritone Calvin Davidson is excited to be performing some of Frankie McBride’s extremely accomplished recordings at the concert backed an amazing 14-strong live band.

In what is sure to be a very special evening, the hits will continue as the musical gene which led to Frank Chisum’s success in his career has undoubtedly been passed on to his grandson Conor Chisum. Conor will honour his grandad and perform a selection of Frank’s best known songs, including many from his Elvis repertoire such as ‘Burning Love’, ‘Suspicious Minds’, ‘It’s Now or Never’ and more.

Inspired by his grandfather, Conor is excited to be at the beginning of his musical journey as he prepares to launch his debut album in Strule Arts Centre on Saturday, November 2.

This will be a unique opportunity to hear this special performance with an amazing live band.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about Omagh Music Festival, Fermanagh and Omagh District Council Chair John McClaughry said: “I am delighted that the council is once again hosting the Omagh Music Festival weekend to celebrate the rich musical heritage in the local area.

“Omagh is home to many renowned and talented musicians and singers that locals are proud of and the Music Festival provides an opportunity to remember and celebrate their talents and achievements.

“This Omagh Music Festival promises to be a weekend of top quality music and reminiscence, with very special performances creating memories for those attending.

“I would encourage you to go along to the festival to experience the talent and celebrate a unique part of the heritage of Omagh.”

Tickets are now on sale and can be booked through Strule Arts Centre at www.struleartscentre.co.uk or 028 8224 7831.