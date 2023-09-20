Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Conducted by United Auctions, the Stirling Bull Show and Sale will take place on Monday 23rd October.

A total of 132 head of pedigree Charolais, including 121 bulls and 11 females, have been put forward from some of the UK’s most noted breeders. With the growing popularity of the British Charolais, buyers are expected to be heading to Stirling from all over the UK and Ireland, to purchase the best of this best-selling breed to improve their own stock.

Last year’s sale saw 84 bulls changing hands, an 82 per cent clearance, and overall average price achieved for all lots of £7467.50, with the Reserve Junior Champion, Falleninch Stormzy from A amd B Hornall’s noted Stirlingshire Falleninch Herd, taking the top price of 28,000gns.

Glenericht Superb sold for 20,000gns at Stirling October 2022. (Pic: Catherine MacGregor)

With demand high and exceptional performance records, there is every reason to believe the results for the Charolais Breed at this season’s Stirling Bull Sales will not disappoint.

Andrew Sellick is looking forward to his first October Bull Sales as chair of the BCCS with quiet confidence.

“More and more farmers recognise the exceptional value that a Charolais terminal sire adds to cross bred calves,” he said.

“Charolais breeders have worked incredibly hard over the past few years to improve the breed in terms of ease of calving and to make the Charolais the leading breed in many of the criteria that the livestock industry is looking for.

“We always say that no bull works harder for the farmer, the plate, and the planet than the Charolais, and the Stirling sales will show that buyers are prepared to pay top prices for bulls that can deliver the best performance on all three counts.”

The dominance of the Charolais as the commercial sire of choice is due to its proven commercial performance and its outstanding versatility on farm and in the market, backed up by the undisputed lead it holds in evaluations like the AHDB rankings.

In the AHDB National Beef Evaluations for August this year, measured against the leading beef breeds British Blonde, British Blue, Limousin, Salers, and Simmental, the Charolais ranked outright first in two of the five key performance indicators, Average Daily Carcase Gain and Carcase Weight, and equal first in Days to Slaughter.

“The buyers we hope will flock to Stirling in October, knowing they can buy with full confidence in pedigree and performance,” Andrew Sellick continued, “and every buyer can find a bull that suits their farming method and system.

“More than ever, farmers and breeders need to be sure the bull they buy will give them the greatest return on their investment, and the buyers will come to Stirling looking for that assurance from the Charolais.”

At a time when input costs are spiralling, margins are being squeezed and farm payments are being reduced, commercial breeders can take every possible reassurance that the Charolais will help give them a significantly greater return on their investment, and a brighter prospect of a sustainable future for their farm, their family, and the British beef industry.