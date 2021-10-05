Annual Texel sale at Lisahally

Adrian Liggett, Corbo Texels accepts the Holden Agri Ltd Champion rosette from Judge David Chestnutt at the NI Texel Sheep Breeder’s Club sale in Lisahally.

Breeders enjoyed the return to the pre-sale shows and congratulations to those who were successful in claiming rosettes.

A huge thank you goes to Holden Agri Ltd for their continued sponsorship of the event.

Pre-Sale Holden Agr Ltd Championship

Jacqueline Browne with Drumeagle Elite, accepting the Holden Agri Ltd Reserve Champion rosette from judge David Chestnutt at the NI Texel Breeder’s sale in Lisahally.

Shearling Rams: 1st Adrian Liggett Corbo; 2nd Patrick Blee Dunelm; 3rd Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney; 4th RS & ST Robinson Cloughbane

Ram Lambs: 1st Adrian Liggett Corbo; 2nd Jacqueline Brown Drumeagle; 3rd J & JJ McWilliams Cross ; 4th S&M Warnock Straidarran; 5th Roger Strawbridge Tamnamoney

Champion Adrian Liggett Corbo with Ram Lamb

Reserve Jacqueline Brown Drumeagle

The sale saw a top of 1280gns for judge David Chestnutt’s second place shearling ram from Patrick Blee’s Dunelm pen for his Tophill Wall St son.

Coming in next was the 1st place shearling from the Corbo pen of Adrian Liggett. His Corbo Coors Light son, Corbo Davy, is out of a Corbo ewe by Springwell Viera and sold for 860gns. Coming in next for the top prices was another from the Corbo pen, this time for the Champion ram lamb selling at 760gns to Listymore Farms. Corbo Expresso is a Sportsmans Cannon Ball son out of a Strathbogie Best Bet daughter.

Gary Beacom’s Lakeview pen was next in line for the cash selling Lakeview El Boy, a Castlecairn Doodlebug son out of a Plasucha Aberfeldy sired dam for 710gns. Coming in close behind was Roger Strawbridge’s Tamnamoney pen with his third place shearling ram Tamnamoney Di, a Proctors Cocktail son out of a ewe sired by Scotsman Ace selling for 680gns. The leading prices returned to the Lakeview pen with Gary Beacom pocketing 610gns for Lakeview Energy, another Doodlebug son this time out of a Mullan Awesome sired dam. Changing hands for the same money was Jacqueline Browne’s Reserve Champion, Drumeagle Elite, an Auldhouseburn Captain son out of a Clintery Yosemite daughter.

Overall the sale saw a continued demand for texel rams averaging 489gns for 44.

Other Leading Prices: R Robinson 600gns; 600gns 560gns; 540gns; 520gns; 520gns. A Liggett 600gns. M McCorkell 540gns . J McWilliams 540gns. S McCloskey 530gns. A Fyffe 520gns. A Kennedy 510gns

The NI Texel Club will be holding Sales in Gortin on 15th October and Ballymena on 18th October.