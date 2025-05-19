Another 20 more old photographs from the 2010 Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Balmoral Show from 2010 archives. There are 20 in total.

We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

1 . Brian Little We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs Photo: Brian Little Photo Sales

2 . Brian Little We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs Photo: Brian Little Photo Sales

3 . Brian Little We were wondering if any of our readers might be able to identify those in the photographs Photo: Brian Little Photo Sales