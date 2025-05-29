Another 20 old photographs from the Ballymena Show down through the years

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 29th May 2025, 14:30 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

See who you can spot in our selection of old photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

1. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

2. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

3. Farming Life archives

These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

4. Former Show Chairman Brian King with Cattle Section committee members Robert Dick, John Thompson, Andrew Park, David Perry and Harold Johnston at last week’s launch of the 2007 Ballymena Show. Also included are sponsors representatives Conor McNeill and Joanne Cousins (Ulster Bank), Seamus McCormick (Northern Bank), George Steele (Glen Thompson & Sons), Sean McCullough (Moore’s Animal Feeds), George Gregg (Moore’s Animal Feeds), William McKean (First Trust Bank), Maureen Currie (Northern Bank), Alan Boyd ( United Feeds), Graham Lapsley (Northern Bank), Sam Ritchie (McLarnon Feeds), Ben Mallon (AI Services) and John Taggart (Northern Bank). BT19-102JC

These photographs are all from the Ballymena Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Farming Life archives

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice