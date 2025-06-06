Another 20 old photographs from the Ballymoney Show down through the years

Darryl Armitage
By Darryl Armitage

Journalist

Published 6th Jun 2025, 14:30 BST
We have another superb selection of old photographs which come from the Farming Life archives.

These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

See who you can spot in our selection of old photographs.

In the weeks and months, we hope to bring regular Retro pictures for readers to enjoy.

These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

1. Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia.

These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia.

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

2. Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

3. Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia.

These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Steven McAuley/Kevin McAuley Photography Multimedia.

Photo Sales
These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total.

4. Steven McAuley

These photographs are all from the Ballymoney Show down through the years. There are 20 in total. Photo: Steven McAuley

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
News you can trust since 1963
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice