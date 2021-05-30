Another chance to take part in #SnapSunday

Giant's Causeway, the view from the top of the cliff.

All followers, members and non-members, are invited to take part and doing so is easy! When you are venturing through the countryside, by car or by foot, or maybe you are outdoors working, simply take a photo of a beautiful scene/location that you come across. It can be anything from an iconic setting such as the Mussenden Temple, a local waterfall or even a view from your own home/farm.

You can send your image(s) by WhatsApp to either Tracey Donaghey (07917 872 328) or Lynsay Hawkes (07917 417 475) with the words #SnapSunday. The closing date for entries is Tuesday 1 June.

The entries will then be shortlisted and the final four will be posted on Facebook. We will ask you to pick the winner by casting your vote in the comments section. The winning entry will be announced online and the photographer will receive a free UFU soft-shell coat.

Co. Tyrone

This is a great opportunity to capture the beauty of our NI landscape when out and about and promote local areas online. Below is a few of the fantastic entries we received previously.

Bluebell Wood.