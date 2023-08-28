News you can trust since 1963
Another good day of jumping at Connell Hill Unregistered Training Show

With the sun shining and competitors in high spirits, Connell Hill Training Shows are the perfect venue for schooling and jumping horses and ponies at all levels and continue to run every Saturday from 10am.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 28th Aug 2023

Results for Saturday 26 August

70cm (double clears):

Ellie Adair, MAC

Aileen Feeney jumping Jess. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)Aileen Feeney jumping Jess. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)
80cm (double clears):

Callie Kennedy, Abbey;

Katlyn McFadden, Sam;

Annie Connell, Battlebridge Alfie;

Callie Kennedy jumping Slieverushen Abbey. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)Callie Kennedy jumping Slieverushen Abbey. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)
Lisa Napier, Carisma.

90cm (double clears):

Stuart McCullough, Flash;

Janene Gamble, Leo.

Billie Wilson jumping Gizmo. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)Billie Wilson jumping Gizmo. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)
1 Meter (double clears):

Alicia Temple, The Booger.

1.10m (double clears):

David Taylor, Freddie;

Alicia Temple jumping Booger. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)Alicia Temple jumping Booger. (Pic: Lyndon McKee Photography)
Aileen Feeney, Jess.

There are classes to suit everyone at the training shows, from 50cm to 130cm.

Details can be found on the Connell Hill Facebook page and entries can be made online.

Everyone is welcome.