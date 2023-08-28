Another good day of jumping at Connell Hill Unregistered Training Show
With the sun shining and competitors in high spirits, Connell Hill Training Shows are the perfect venue for schooling and jumping horses and ponies at all levels and continue to run every Saturday from 10am.
By HW CORRESPONDENT
Published 28th Aug 2023, 12:37 BST- 1 min read
Results for Saturday 26 August
70cm (double clears):
Ellie Adair, MAC
80cm (double clears):
Callie Kennedy, Abbey;
Katlyn McFadden, Sam;
Annie Connell, Battlebridge Alfie;
Lisa Napier, Carisma.
90cm (double clears):
Stuart McCullough, Flash;
Janene Gamble, Leo.
1 Meter (double clears):
Alicia Temple, The Booger.
1.10m (double clears):
David Taylor, Freddie;
Aileen Feeney, Jess.
There are classes to suit everyone at the training shows, from 50cm to 130cm.
Details can be found on the Connell Hill Facebook page and entries can be made online.
Everyone is welcome.