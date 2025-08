Another great turnout of cattle at Armoy Mart

Another great turnout of 180 head of cattle on Monday last met with a tremendous trade with cattle getting dearer each week.

Steers sold to £2,740 for a 680kgs Lim from Messrs CS & DJ Currie, Mosside, heifers sold to £2,500 for a 580kgs Char from Mr Colm McFall, Ballycastle.

Leading Prices

Steers

CS & DJ Currie, Mosside, Lim, 680kgs £2,740, 700kgs £2,660.

Sean McAllister, Ballycastle, Lim, 280kgs £1,520, 300kgs £1,560, 390kgs £1,750, 300kgs £1,490, 410kgs £1,820.

Chas McAllister, Cushendall, A/A, 30kgs £1,740, 300kgs £1,460.

Frank McCaughan, Bushmills, B/B, 500kgs £2,070, 510kgs £2,080, 480kgs £1,950, 450kgs £1,870.

Adam Campbell, Finvoy, Fres, 420kgs £1,700.

Sam Creith, Mosside, Char, 410kgs £1,820, 390kgs £1,800.

Brian McCurdy, Bushmills, Lim, 410kgs £1,800, 450kgs £1,960, 380kgs £1,710, 400kgs £1,860, 450kgs £1,850.

John McAuley, The Vow, B/B, 550kgs £2,080, 590kgs £2,260, 580kgs £2,220, 580kgs £2,100.

Trevor Knox, Armoy, Lim, 420kgs £1,830, 390kgs £1,750, 430kgs £1,780, 430kgs £1,750.

Ian McClure, Ballymoney, A/A, 570kgs £2,350, 530kgs £1,800, 530kgs £2,230.

Sammy Johnston, Bushmills, Sim, 390kgs £1,800, 400kgs £1,800, 320kgs £1,500.

Paddy Brown, Ballycastle, Lim, 520kgs £2,070, 590kgs £2,290, 600kgs £2,280, 600kgs £2,260, 590kgs £2,200, 600kgs £2,180.

Marcus Adams, Cloughmills, Char, 300kgs £1,540, 280kgs £1,390, 290kgs £1,440, 230kgs £1,260.

Thomas Fullerton, Maghera, Fres, 450kgs £1,450, 460kgs £1,450, 440kgs £1,470, 440kgs £1,440, 465kgs £1,450.

Loughlan Black, Mosside, Lim, 500kgs £2,060.

Sam Ramage, Bushmills, Sim, 420kgs £1,820, 400kgs £1,750.

Trevor Mitchell, Ballymoney, Fres, 470kgs £1,470, 530kgs £1,650, 530kgs £1,650, 480kgs £1,490.

Jas McAuley, Bushmills, A/A, 530kgs £2,100, 515kgs £1,870.

Adam Campbell, Finvoy, Fes, 2, 400kgs £1,490.

SF Carson, Ballymena, HER, 305kgs £1,540, 370kgs £1,440.

Jas Hunter, Bushmills, A/A, 380kgs £1,480, 390kgs £1,730, 460kgs £1,740.

G McVicker, Ballymoney, Lim, 390kgs £1,570.

Thomas Fullerton Maghera, Fres, 5 No, 330kg at £1,010 each.

Ian Kennedy, Ballymoney, 4 No Fres, 310kgs at £1,140 each.

Niall Connolly, Armoy, Lim, 450kgs £1,630, 510kgs £1,810, 490kgs £1,700, 460kgs £1,650, 470kgs £1,600.

Conall McCafferty, Garryduff, B/B, 590kgs £2,200, 570kgs £2,100, 570kgs £2,090.

Robt Greer, Cullybackey, Lim, 320kgs £1,160.

Ballymoney Farmer, Lim, 380kgs £1,480, 300kgs £1,260, 330kgs £1,400.

Fat Cows

P & J Hunter, Ballymoney, Sim, 670kgs £2,200, 750kgs £2,340, 680kgs £1,970.

Norman Booth, Bushmills, ST, 710kgs £2,240, 630kgs £1,990, 730kgs £2,090.

Jeffrey Wray, Carnlough, Lim, 600kgs £1,960, 515kgs £1,540.

Sale every Monday night at 6.30pm. Watch live and bid with MartEye.