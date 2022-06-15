Antrim farmers recognised for dairy farming excellence

The Cochranes received the award for Best Northern Ireland Milk Supplier. The Cochrane family began milking in Bushmills in 1933. Today John, Alastair, Phyllis and Alastair’s sons Connor and Alexander, milk 420 Montbéliarde Holstein cows on the 240-hectare farm. The family team are very focused on genetics to help improve constituents and the Montbéliarde breeding was introduced to help with vigour. They use milk recording to help identify any issues and to also help with breeding.

Commenting on the awards, Donal Tierney, Chief Executive of Aurivo, said: “The Aurivo Milk Quality Awards is an annual award programme which recognises standards of excellence in dairy farming. I would like to congratulate our eight Milk Quality Award winners, who continuously illustrated the highest quality of milk supply for both liquid and manufacturing milk. It is a privilege to honour their commitment, hard work and strive for excellence.

“Aurivo is very proud of its quality milk pool and committed supplier base of almost 1,000 suppliers in both the Republic and Northern Ireland. Our farming families’ incredible commitment and dedication allows us to produce the best quality milk.”