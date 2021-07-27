Antrim Show organisers says its full steam ahead for 2022

Unfortunately, as organisers said back in April, the show simply couldn’t go ahead in order to ensure the safety of exhibitors and the many visitors who love to come along and enjoy the livestock, craft, horticulture, trade stands, exhibitions, food, hospitality and entertainment which they have been so proud to host each year.

Vice Chairman, George Robson commented: “We have been working hard behind the scenes to plan for the future and this year we have elected some new appointees to our Committee including Linda Davis, James Watt and Joan Gilliland, all experienced in their own fields, helping to plan for next year’s show, which is due to take place on Saturday 23 July 2022 in the grounds of Shanes Castle Estate, Antrim and once again, featuring Randox as our Title Sponsor.”

Randox Antrim Show would also like to extend appreciation to all those additional sponsors, advertisers and members who have remained supportive in helping to plan for the next Show which organisers hope will be as spectacular and energetic as you have all come to expect.